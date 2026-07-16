Master Volume Sniper

KenKem - Master Volume Sniper

A clean, fully-automated volume-profile breakout strategy - tuned out of the box, with a deliberately small set of controls so you manage risk while the EA handles the strategy.

KenKem Master Volume Sniper maps where the market has actually traded - the busy price shelves and the quiet edges - and acts when price breaks decisively out of that structure with the trend behind it. It enters, places a measured stop, optionally banks a partial, moves to break-even, and trails the runner. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers. Just one disciplined, rule-based engine doing the same thing every time.

The defaults ship tuned to our flagship configuration - XAUUSD on M5 - so you can attach it and go. It also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; in our own testing M5 has been the most consistent timeframe.

Why traders will like it

  • Genuinely automated. Attach it, set your risk, enable Algo Trading - it manages entries, stops, partials, break-even and trailing on its own.
  • Tuned out of the box. Default settings reflect the configuration that performed best across our extensive historical testing on XAUUSD M5. Nothing to optimize before you start.
  • Built around volume-profile structure. Decisions are anchored to where real activity has concentrated - not a stack of lagging oscillators.
  • You control risk, the EA controls strategy. The complex internals are pre-set and locked; you only touch the handful of inputs that should be yours - risk per trade, profit-taking, trading hours, news, and execution safety.
  • Prop-firm friendly. Built-in daily-loss and total-drawdown caps with cooldowns, plus a tighter "prop" preset, make it straightforward to respect firm limits. An optional Account Guardian can watch your whole account's equity and stop trading before a daily-loss or max-drawdown line is crossed - and it's shared across every KK EA on the terminal, so they respect one common limit.
  • Stay informed. Optional trade alerts to Discord, Telegram or Email, plus an optional per-trade CSV log for your own records.
  • No dangerous tricks. No martingale, no grid, no hidden recovery mode that blows the account to hide a losing streak.

What it trades
Flagship XAUUSD (Gold), M5 - the configuration the defaults are tuned to
Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols, on M3 and M5
Best timeframe (in our testing) M5
Style Volume-profile breakout, trend-aligned, single-position
Account type Hedging or netting; designed for ECN/low-spread accounts

Quick start

  1. Attach KenKem Master Volume Sniper (KK-MasterVP) to an XAUUSD M5 chart.
  2. Load the included  .set  preset (personal or prop) from the Inputs tab, or just keep the defaults.
  3. Set risk per trade to a level you are comfortable with.
  4. Enable Algo Trading. That's it - the EA does the rest.

Run it on a demo account first, long enough to see it trade through different conditions, before committing real capital.

The settings you control

KenKem Master Volume Sniper (KK-MasterVP) keeps the dialog short on purpose. The strategy's technical engine is pre-tuned and fixed; what you adjust is the part that should be yours:

Risk per trade

  • Risk basis - size by % of balance or a fixed amount (default: % of balance).
  • Risk per trade (%) - the percentage of balance put at risk on each trade. Example:  0.5  is calmer,  1.0  is the default,  2.0  roughly doubles the swings.
  • Fixed risk (currency) - used when sizing by a fixed amount (e.g.  100  risks $100 per trade).
  • Max lot - a hard ceiling on position size ( 0  = the broker's maximum;  0.50  caps every trade at 0.5 lots).
  • Skip if min-lot over risk - refuse a trade rather than over-risk when the broker's minimum lot is too large.
  • Max slippage (points) - the most slippage you'll accept on entry.

Account protection

  • Max daily drawdown (%) - pause new trades once the day's loss hits this level (e.g.  4.4  to respect a typical prop daily-loss rule;  0  turns it off).
  • Daily cooldown (hours) - how long to stay paused after a daily-loss breach (e.g.  12 ).
  • Max total drawdown (%) - halt trading if overall drawdown reaches this level (e.g.  9 ;  0  turns it off).

Profit taking

  • TP1 close (%) - how much of the position to bank at the first target (set 0 to let the full runner work).
  • Break-even after TP1 - move the stop to break-even once the first target is reached.

Trading hours to avoid

  • Blocked hours - skip specific low-liquidity hours of the day, set in UTC (e.g.  4,16,17  or  9-11 ). The EA works in fixed UTC and auto-detects your broker's server offset, so the same hours apply on any broker.
  • Close at session end - optionally flatten open trades when a session closes.

News filter

  • Avoid news - pause new entries around high-impact releases.
  • Minutes before / after - the size of the news blackout window.
  • Use built-in calendar - fall back to the embedded calendar when no custom file is provided.

Execution safety

  • Max spread - refuse entries when the spread is wider than you allow.
  • Max trades per session - cap how many new trades open per session.

Account Guardian (optional - for funded / prop accounts)

  • Enable guardian - turn on a separate safety layer that watches your account equity.
  • Daily loss limit (%) / Max drawdown limit (%) - the lines it protects.
  • Safety buffer (%) - act this far before each line, not on it.
  • On breach - close open trades, or simply block new ones.
  • Shared across every KK EA on the same terminal and measured on broker server time, so multiple EAs respect one common daily/overall limit. Off by default - set the percentages to your firm's rules.

Notifications (optional)

  • Channel - send trade alerts to Discord, Telegram, Email, or a combination.
  • Discord webhook / Telegram token & chat ID - your destinations.
  • Alerts cover the whole trade life (open, TP1, break-even, trail, close) and name the strategy + magic number. They are simplified for safety - symbol, action, size, magic and strategy only, never the exact entry/stop/target - so they can't be passed off as a tradable signal feed. They're a heads-up: confirm the exact prices and P&L in your MT5 terminal by the magic number. Off by default.

Trade log (optional)

  • Log trades to CSV - append every closed trade to a CSV file in your terminal's Files folder for your own record-keeping.

Misc

  • Magic number - set a unique value if you run more than one instance.

(The volume-profile, trend, and exit-engine internals are pre-configured and not exposed - so the dialog stays clean and the tested behavior stays intact.)

Included presets

  • Personal - the XAUUSD M5 configuration as tuned.
  • Prop - the same engine with tighter risk (lower per-trade risk and firm daily-loss / drawdown caps) to suit funded-account rules.

Load either from the Inputs tab -> Load.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, with Algo Trading enabled.
  • A broker offering competitive spreads on your chosen symbol (Gold/Bitcoin spreads and commissions directly affect a breakout strategy - test on the account you intend to run).
  • Recommended: VPS for uninterrupted operation.

An honest word on performance

The default settings were chosen from extensive historical backtesting and walk-forward / Monte-Carlo robustness checks. That work tells us the strategy has behaved sensibly across many market conditions - but a backtest is a study of the past, not a prediction of the future. Live results differ from tests because spread, slippage, latency, news and broker conditions are never identical. Drawdowns are a normal part of any real strategy; size your risk for the deep dips, not the headline numbers. Test on demo, start small, and only ever risk capital you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is provided for trading-automation and educational purposes. It is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no profit or outcome is promised or guaranteed. All settings are derived from historical data; past and tested performance does not indicate future results. Automated trading of leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose some, all, or more than your deposited capital. You are solely responsible for configuring, testing, supervising and using this product, and for all decisions and their consequences. Test on a demo account before trading live, and consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, breakout, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, scalping, M5, trend, prop firm, automated, expert advisor.


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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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3.38 (21)
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Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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5 (1)
Experts
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4 (2)
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