Master Volume Profiler

KenKem Master Volume Profiler - Brief Introduction

A Display-only volume-profile cockpit for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and other liquid symbols. Draws profile structure, multi-timeframe flow, EMA trend and study-only setup markers. Places no orders. Not a signal service. It maps where the market has actually traded and reads recent order flow, so you can see structure and lean at a glance. 

What it shows:

  • Master and local volume profiles (POC and value-area high/low) - the price shelves that matter.

  • A live telemetry panel: multi-timeframe buy/sell lean, volatility and POC drift, bias, and a spread / tape execution-health check.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) summarizing flow around current price.

  • An EMA trend overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional alignment ribbon.

  • Optional historical setup markers (E / SL / TP1 / TP2, tagged WON / LOST / BE) - a study aid showing how past breakout-style setups resolved, not live signals.

Tuned for XAUUSD M5; also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5. A ready-made .set preset is included - load it from the Inputs tab.

Important: markers and readings are historical or descriptive and are not predictive. Nothing here is financial advice or a promise of results. Trading leveraged products carries a high risk of loss. Use at your own risk.

Full description (for the main 32000-char description field)

KK-MasterVP Profiler - Volume-Profile Cockpit for Gold, Bitcoin and more

A display-only chart indicator that turns raw candles into readable structure. It draws the volume-profile shelves where activity has concentrated, reads how recent order flow leans, and overlays trend context - all without placing a single order.

It is the visual twin of the KK-MasterVP study: the same structure the strategy reasons about, shown on your chart so you can follow along.

What it draws

  • Master and local volume profiles - POC (the busiest price) plus the value-area high/low that bound the bulk of activity.

  • A predicted-POC line previewing where the center of activity may drift.

  • A side histogram of activity by price, with a recent buy/sell color lean.

What it reads (always-on telemetry panel)

  • Multi-timeframe net buy/sell lean, as plus/minus percentages.

  • Volatility and POC drift - how active the market is and which way structure is sliding.

  • POC stability (stable vs rotation) and a one-line bias summary.

  • Execution health - spread and tape speed versus their own recent norms, with ! / !! warnings when conditions are rough.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) right beside live price.

Trend context

  • Four-EMA overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional ribbon that shades when the stack is cleanly aligned.

Study-only setup markers (optional)

  • E / SL / TP1 / TP2 lines for breakout-style setups found in historical bars, each tagged WON, LOST, or BE.

  • These are a learning aid only. They are not live signals, not advice, and not a prediction that the next one behaves the same way.

Setup

  • Tuned for XAUUSD on M5. Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; elsewhere, read it as approximate.

  • A ready-made .set preset ships with it - load it from the Inputs tab for a sensible one-click configuration.

  • A clean dark theme is applied by default and can be turned off.

What it is not

  • Not an autotrader. Not a signal service. Not a promise of future results. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Note

Every marker and reading is historical or descriptive - it describes what has happened, not what will happen. Markets change, and a run of WON tags is not a guarantee. Nothing here is financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no outcome is promised. Trading leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose more than you can afford. You alone are responsible for your decisions. Consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, POC, value area, order flow, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, EMA, trend, indicator, display only.


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HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
指标
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
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指标
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ARIPoint
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1 (1)
指标
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指标
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1 (4)
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5 (3)
指标
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指标
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5 (2)
指标
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指标
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指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
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指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
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ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
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WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
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High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
作者的更多信息
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Do Ba Duc
专家
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Master Volume Sniper
Do Ba Duc
专家
KenKem - Master Volume Sniper A clean, fully-automated volume-profile breakout strategy - tuned out of the box, with a deliberately small set of controls so you manage risk while the EA handles the strategy. KenKem Master Volume Sniper maps where the market has actually traded - the busy price shelves and the quiet edges - and acts when price breaks decisively out of that structure with the trend behind it. It enters, places a measured stop, optionally banks a partial, moves to break-even, and t
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