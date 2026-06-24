Stop Gambling MT5 EA

Stop Gambling | Daily Loss Limit Enforcer

Stop trading when it matters most. Stop Gambling automatically closes all your positions when you hit your daily loss limit. No exceptions, no second chances.

Revenge trading and overtrading after a losing streak are the number one account killers for retail traders. Stop Gambling removes the human element entirely. When your limit is reached, the EA acts instantly. You do not get a choice.

 

How It Works

Set your maximum daily loss percentage once. From that moment, the EA monitors your account equity on every tick and every second. The moment your floating losses hit the threshold, every open position is closed at market.

The session limit is locked when trading begins. You cannot raise it mid-session. You can lower it, but never back up.

 

Hard Loss Limit Enforcement

When your equity drops by your set percentage from the session baseline, all positions are closed immediately. No confirmation, no delay.

 

Profit Protection Ratchet

As you close profitable trades, your session baseline automatically ratchets up to protect realized gains.

  • Your risk is always measured from your highest realized equity level, not just where you started
  • Unrealized spikes do not move the baseline — only closed profits count
  • The ratchet only moves up, never down

 

Session Limit Locked at Start

The loss percentage is locked when your session begins. Input changes are ignored mid-session.

  • You set your rules before the market opens, not during a losing streak
  • You can tighten your limit mid-session if you want to be more conservative
  • You cannot raise it

 

Per-Account State Persistence

The EA saves its state per account to a file that survives terminal restarts, EA removal, and chart changes.

  • Changing timeframes or recompiling does not reset your session
  • Each trading account has its own independent state
  • The session resets at midnight New York time

 

CALM Mode and ANXIOUS Mode

Stop Gambling has two trading modes, switchable directly from the on-chart panel at any time.

CALM Mode is the default. Only your session loss limit is active. The panel bar shows how close your current floating losses are to the limit. When the threshold is reached, all positions close. Simple and clean.

ANXIOUS Mode adds a profit-protecting trailing stop on top of the loss limit. Use this when you are in a winning streak and want to guarantee you walk away up on the day.

Anxious Mode works in two phases.

Phase 1, waiting to activate: after switching to Anxious Mode, nothing changes until your account gains the Trailing Activation percentage from your session start balance.

  • The panel bar shows your progress toward the activation threshold
  • If you are currently below your session start, the panel shows Recover first
  • You must get back above your starting balance before the trailing stop can arm itself

Phase 2, trailing floor active: once your gains reach the activation threshold, a trailing floor is set at your peak equity minus the Trailing Pullback percentage.

  • The panel bar shows how close your current equity is to the floor
  • If equity drops down and touches the floor, all open positions are closed immediately
  • Your gains are locked in and your session baseline resets to the new higher balance
  • You are free to keep trading from there, with the loss limit now protecting your locked-in profit

Switching back to CALM Mode at any time disables the trailing stop. Switching to ANXIOUS Mode again requires reaching the activation threshold from the current baseline.

 

Trade Execution Panel

Stop Gambling includes a built-in one-click trade panel that sits alongside the risk monitor on your chart.

  • Two modes — minimized shows only lot size and BUY/SELL for pure quick-fire market entries with no SL or TP applied. Expanded activates the full risk setup. Toggle with the dot button
  • Risk-based lot sizing — type your risk percentage and lot size calculates automatically from your SL distance and account balance. Change SL and lot size updates live
  • SL, TP, and BE buffer inputs — set stop loss, take profit, and breakeven buffer in points directly from the panel before placing any trade
  • Live risk display — see exact dollar risk and percentage of your remaining daily allowance before you click buy or sell. Risk/reward ratio shown automatically when TP is set
  • Live P&L display — running total P&L across all open positions always visible
  • Position management — each open position shows a full action row: move to breakeven, close 25%, 50%, or 75%, or close fully
  • Bulk management — BE ALL, ¼ ALL, ½ ALL, ¾ ALL, and CLOSE ALL act on every position simultaneously with a single click
  • Smart button states — buttons dim automatically when the action is not viable. Breakeven unavailable when the position is in loss. Partials unavailable when lot size is too small
  • Scrolling position list — up to five positions visible at once with scroll controls for larger books

 

Panel and Appearance

The on-chart panel can be positioned in six locations: top left, top center, top right, bottom left, bottom center, or bottom right. Choose light or dark theme to match your chart setup. Price and time scales can be hidden to keep your chart clean. Click the dot in the top right corner of the trade panel to toggle between minimized mode (quick-fire entry, no SL or TP) and expanded mode (full risk setup).

 

Language Support

The panel and all alerts are fully localized. Supported languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish.

 

Input Parameters

Panel Theme (default Light): visual theme for the on-chart panel. Choose Light or Dark.

Panel Position (default Top Center): position of the risk monitor panel. Choose from six anchor positions.

Language (default English): language for the panel display and all alert messages.

Hide Price and Time Scales (default False): hides the chart price and time scales while the EA is active. Scales are restored when the EA is removed.

Maximum Loss % (default 20.0): maximum loss percentage before all positions close. Valid range is 1 to 99.

Trailing Activation % (default 10.0): gain percentage from session start required to activate the trailing floor. Only applies in Anxious Mode.

Trailing Pullback % (default 5.0): drop percentage from peak equity that triggers position close and gain lock-in. Only applies in Anxious Mode.

Show Trading Panel (default True): shows or hides the built-in trade execution panel.

Trade Panel Position (default Top Left): position of the trade execution panel. Choose from six anchor positions.

 

Important Notes

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Attach to one chart per account
  • Requires Algo Trading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5
  • The limit is equity-based and includes floating P&L. Unrealized losses count toward your threshold

Recommended products
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Bneu Execution Scaling System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu Execution and Scaling System — Professional Trading Command Center Premium on-chart command center with 5 dashboard tabs. 28-pair opportunity radar scans every 8 seconds. Dual-gate qualification: indicator engine + AI confidence scoring. One-click execution with auto SL/TP and smart lot sizing. Full autopilot mode with 6 built-in safeguards. Multi-account trade copier (publisher or receiver in one EA). Adaptive Money Management protects every position automatically. WHAT IT DOES Attach
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
XauG0D Assistant
Darell Valiente Taganas
Utilities
XauG0D Assistant – Smart Trading Panel for XAUUSD (MT5) XauG0D Assistant is a powerful and modern trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD traders who want speed, precision, and full control. It transforms your chart into a complete trading command center, combining manual execution with smart automation. This EA allows you to execute trades instantly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor your performance in real-time — all from a sleek and intuitive interface. Key
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
T Position Size Calculator
Thyda Saing
Utilities
Demo version T Position Size Calculator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Control and manage your trading like a professional trader with T Position Size Calculator. T Position Size Calculator – an MT5 Expert Adviser, is a user-friendly custom tools (Dialog Panel and Three Lines, Order Line
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro displays a smooth, accurate countdown to the close of the current candle, accompanied by a circular progress arc that gives you an instant visual sense of time remaining. Unlike other timers that freeze between ticks or drift out of sync, this indicator uses server time interpolation to deliver a stutter-free countdown on every timeframe from M1 to MN. Whether you trade scalping setups on the 1-minute chart or swing positions on H4, knowing exactly when the cu
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Prop Calculator Assistant
Nikolaos Panagis
Utilities
Prop Calculator Assistant Stop blowing Prop Firm accounts due to bad math. Let the Assistant handle the risk. Prop Calculator Assistant   is the ultimate trade management panel designed specifically for traders attempting to pass funding challenges (FTMO, etc.) or managing funded capital. It replaces mental math and manual order dragging with a precision visual interface that keeps you strictly within your rules. This is   not   an auto-trading bot that guesses the market. It is a professional  
Galaxy Elegance
Gezani Paulus Nkuna
Experts
G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE) Product Overview G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences. Core Functionality The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determ
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilities
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
Utilities
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review