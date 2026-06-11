LABPro GOLD Trade Manager

Human opens. Robot manages.

Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep.

LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager, not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account — and the robot takes over the moment the position exists, executing the management plan you configured, without hesitation and without emotion.

This is a deliberate design choice. Entry criteria are personal and contextual. Trade management is mechanical, repetitive, and exactly where automation earns its place.

WHAT IT DOES

Take Control Mode — adopts trades you open anywhere The robot detects positions opened outside the EA (including manual trades and orders sent from MT5 Mobile) and adopts them into full management within seconds. You can open a trade from your phone on the train and the EA on your VPS will be managing it before you put the phone away. Adopted trades are tagged with their own comment label so you always know what the robot took over.

Recovery on Startup If the terminal restarts, the VPS reboots or the EA is reloaded, orphaned positions are re-adopted automatically instead of being left unmanaged.

Break-Even Moves the stop to entry once the trade reaches a configurable reward-to-risk ratio, with an offset in pips so the spread does not close you at a small loss.

ATR Trailing Stop Trails the stop using Average True Range instead of a fixed distance, so the trail adapts to current volatility. Higher multiplier means a looser trail that gives the move more room; lower means tighter protection.

Scaled partial closes Two configurable partials, defaulting to 30% at 50% of target and 30% at 75%, leaving 40% to run. You bank progress on the way without giving up the tail of a strong move.

Friday forced close Closes managed positions at a configurable Friday hour (GMT). No weekend gap risk, no Sunday-night surprises.

Multi-timeframe BIAS panel A large, readable on-chart panel that reads EMA, ADX, Bollinger Bands and RSI across multiple timeframes and resolves them into a single directional bias: bullish, bearish or ranging. Designed to be understood at a glance rather than studied.

Spread filter and trading window Blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold, and restricts activity to a defined GMT window.

Instant panel buttons BUY, SELL, close-all and per-position controls that execute without the lag typical of object-heavy panels.

Forced chart appearance Applies a clean professional dark theme on startup — background, candles, grid, bid line and volume — so every chart you attach the EA to looks and reads the same.

THREE OPERATING MODES

Mode What it does Typical setup
Hybrid Opens and manages. Everything in one instance. Single PC or single VPS
Operator Opens only. Panel buttons active, management off. Your PC, where you make decisions
Manager Manages only. No entry buttons. VPS running 24/5

The Operator/Manager split lets you make decisions on your own machine while a VPS instance handles execution and management around the clock. Both instances must share the same Magic Number to recognise each other's positions.

PARAMETERS

General Settings

  • Run mode — Hybrid, Operator or Manager
  • Magic Number — default 2500, must match across instances
  • Trade comment
  • Slippage in points — default 1000 (equals $1.00 on gold)
  • Panel refresh frequency in seconds
  • Verbose logging

Take Control Mode

  • Adopt external trades automatically
  • Target symbol — empty uses the current chart
  • Maximum trade age for adoption, in seconds
  • Apply default SL/TP when the trade has none
  • Rewrite comment on adopted trades, and the comment label used
  • Recover orphan trades when the EA restarts

Lot Sizing

  • Lot mode — fixed or percentage of equity
  • Fixed lot size
  • Risk percentage of equity

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Default Stop Loss in pips — default 1000
  • Default Take Profit in pips — default 2000, a 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio

Trading Filters

  • Maximum allowed spread in pips
  • Trading window start and end, hour and minute, GMT

Break-Even

  • Enable, trigger ratio as a multiple of the stop distance, offset in pips above entry

ATR Trailing

  • Enable, ATR multiplier, ATR period

Partial Closes

  • Enable, and for each of the two partials: trigger as a percentage of target reached, and size as a percentage of the original lot

Friday Forced Close

  • Enable, closing hour and minute in GMT

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • EMA period, ADX period, ADX strong-trend threshold, Bollinger period and deviation, RSI period

Visual Panel

  • Show panel, show technical info block, position, width

Panel Colors and Chart Appearance

  • Full colour control over every panel element and over the forced chart theme

DEFAULTS ARE TUNED FOR GOLD

The shipped defaults — 1000-pip stop, 2000-pip target, 35-pip maximum spread, 2.5 ATR multiplier — are calibrated for XAUUSD volatility and spread behaviour, not copied from a Forex template. The EA also runs on other non-Forex instruments such as metals, indices and crypto, but you should review the stop, target and spread values against the instrument you intend to trade.

REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

  • MetaTrader 5
  • A VPS is strongly recommended if you use Manager mode or want management to continue while your machine is off
  • Test on a demo account first and confirm the behaviour of every module before committing real capital
  • If you run Operator and Manager instances together, set the same Magic Number on both

WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS NOT

It does not generate entry signals and it does not decide when to buy or sell. It does not martingale, grid or average down. It does not promise a return, and no configuration of it can remove the risk inherent to leveraged trading.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether in live accounts or backtests, does not guarantee future results. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Questions, configuration help and setup files are available through the product page comments and private messages.


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1. What is this This is a trend strategy about capture trend pullbacks. It can trade major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model.  This strategy is a trend strategy, it is a high profit-loss ratio strategy. 2. Related instructions The timeframe is unlimited, I advice  your add it to EURUSD PERIOD_M15. It works with Hedge accounts. Its internal strategy logic has been set, and only fund management is opened for
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
SuperTrend AI Clustering 自动聚类趋势跟随智能交易系统（MetaTrader 5） SuperTrend AI Clustering 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势跟随智能交易系统，旨在根据不断变化的市场环境自动调整自身参数。系统并非只使用单一固定的 SuperTrend 倍数，而是同时评估多个倍数因子，衡量其近期表现，通过 K-Means 聚类算法将其分组，并选择当前表现最优的一组因子。这样就形成了一个动态的 SuperTrend 模型，可以在不同波动率阶段和市场结构下自我适应，而无需频繁手动重新配置。 该系统适合希望采用自动化趋势跟随方式，并且重视自适应能力、结构化风险控制以及透明图表信息展示的交易者。它可用于外汇交易品种、贵金属、指数、加密货币、商品及其他在 MetaTrader 5 中可交易的品种。智能交易系统兼容多种周期，从短周期的日内交易到长周期的波段和中长期趋势交易均可应用。 核心交易理念 该智能交易系统的逻辑基础是 SuperTrend 指标，它使用基于 ATR 的波动通道来识别市场的多头和空头阶段。较低的倍数因子会形成更紧的
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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GoDom Depth of Market EA
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
实用工具
Go Depth of Market   This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market. Parameters: Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator. Initial volume  VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0 Takeprofit Stoploss Daily pr
作者的更多信息
Bollinger FIlter Pro
Pablo Vallarino
专家
Bollinger Filter Pro es un Expert Advisor de mean-reversion para EURUSD M15 desarrollado por Fans del Trading LAB. Opera mediante grillas de martingala controlada con apertura en las Bandas de Bollinger, filtro de tendencia ADX, filtro horario y stop loss porcentual. Incluye una segunda grilla paralela (Grid B) con stop loss independiente y equity scaling compuesto. El EA ha sido diseñado para operar de forma completamente automatica en MetaTrader 4. Funciona en cuentas Cent, Standard y Raw Spre
FDT Guardian MT4
Pablo Vallarino
实用工具
FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per order. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole . And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen. FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open order across every symbol, swaps and commission
FDT Guardian
Pablo Vallarino
实用工具
FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per position. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole . And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen. FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open position across every symbol, swaps and comm
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