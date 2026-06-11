LABPro GOLD Trade Manager

Human opens. Robot manages.

Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep.

LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager, not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account — and the robot takes over the moment the position exists, executing the management plan you configured, without hesitation and without emotion.

This is a deliberate design choice. Entry criteria are personal and contextual. Trade management is mechanical, repetitive, and exactly where automation earns its place.

WHAT IT DOES

Take Control Mode — adopts trades you open anywhere The robot detects positions opened outside the EA (including manual trades and orders sent from MT5 Mobile) and adopts them into full management within seconds. You can open a trade from your phone on the train and the EA on your VPS will be managing it before you put the phone away. Adopted trades are tagged with their own comment label so you always know what the robot took over.

Recovery on Startup If the terminal restarts, the VPS reboots or the EA is reloaded, orphaned positions are re-adopted automatically instead of being left unmanaged.

Break-Even Moves the stop to entry once the trade reaches a configurable reward-to-risk ratio, with an offset in pips so the spread does not close you at a small loss.

ATR Trailing Stop Trails the stop using Average True Range instead of a fixed distance, so the trail adapts to current volatility. Higher multiplier means a looser trail that gives the move more room; lower means tighter protection.

Scaled partial closes Two configurable partials, defaulting to 30% at 50% of target and 30% at 75%, leaving 40% to run. You bank progress on the way without giving up the tail of a strong move.

Friday forced close Closes managed positions at a configurable Friday hour (GMT). No weekend gap risk, no Sunday-night surprises.

Multi-timeframe BIAS panel A large, readable on-chart panel that reads EMA, ADX, Bollinger Bands and RSI across multiple timeframes and resolves them into a single directional bias: bullish, bearish or ranging. Designed to be understood at a glance rather than studied.

Spread filter and trading window Blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold, and restricts activity to a defined GMT window.

Instant panel buttons BUY, SELL, close-all and per-position controls that execute without the lag typical of object-heavy panels.

Forced chart appearance Applies a clean professional dark theme on startup — background, candles, grid, bid line and volume — so every chart you attach the EA to looks and reads the same.

THREE OPERATING MODES

Mode What it does Typical setup
Hybrid Opens and manages. Everything in one instance. Single PC or single VPS
Operator Opens only. Panel buttons active, management off. Your PC, where you make decisions
Manager Manages only. No entry buttons. VPS running 24/5

The Operator/Manager split lets you make decisions on your own machine while a VPS instance handles execution and management around the clock. Both instances must share the same Magic Number to recognise each other's positions.

PARAMETERS

General Settings

  • Run mode — Hybrid, Operator or Manager
  • Magic Number — default 2500, must match across instances
  • Trade comment
  • Slippage in points — default 1000 (equals $1.00 on gold)
  • Panel refresh frequency in seconds
  • Verbose logging

Take Control Mode

  • Adopt external trades automatically
  • Target symbol — empty uses the current chart
  • Maximum trade age for adoption, in seconds
  • Apply default SL/TP when the trade has none
  • Rewrite comment on adopted trades, and the comment label used
  • Recover orphan trades when the EA restarts

Lot Sizing

  • Lot mode — fixed or percentage of equity
  • Fixed lot size
  • Risk percentage of equity

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Default Stop Loss in pips — default 1000
  • Default Take Profit in pips — default 2000, a 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio

Trading Filters

  • Maximum allowed spread in pips
  • Trading window start and end, hour and minute, GMT

Break-Even

  • Enable, trigger ratio as a multiple of the stop distance, offset in pips above entry

ATR Trailing

  • Enable, ATR multiplier, ATR period

Partial Closes

  • Enable, and for each of the two partials: trigger as a percentage of target reached, and size as a percentage of the original lot

Friday Forced Close

  • Enable, closing hour and minute in GMT

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • EMA period, ADX period, ADX strong-trend threshold, Bollinger period and deviation, RSI period

Visual Panel

  • Show panel, show technical info block, position, width

Panel Colors and Chart Appearance

  • Full colour control over every panel element and over the forced chart theme

DEFAULTS ARE TUNED FOR GOLD

The shipped defaults — 1000-pip stop, 2000-pip target, 35-pip maximum spread, 2.5 ATR multiplier — are calibrated for XAUUSD volatility and spread behaviour, not copied from a Forex template. The EA also runs on other non-Forex instruments such as metals, indices and crypto, but you should review the stop, target and spread values against the instrument you intend to trade.

REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

  • MetaTrader 5
  • A VPS is strongly recommended if you use Manager mode or want management to continue while your machine is off
  • Test on a demo account first and confirm the behaviour of every module before committing real capital
  • If you run Operator and Manager instances together, set the same Magic Number on both

WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS NOT

It does not generate entry signals and it does not decide when to buy or sell. It does not martingale, grid or average down. It does not promise a return, and no configuration of it can remove the risk inherent to leveraged trading.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether in live accounts or backtests, does not guarantee future results. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

Questions, configuration help and setup files are available through the product page comments and private messages.


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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Утилиты
Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия утилиты https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения, дельта
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalend
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Telegram Publisher Agent   — это надстройка, которая позволяет трейдерам отправлять сигналы в свои каналы и группы Telegram в режиме реального времени. С помощью настраиваемых сообщений, снимков экрана и других функций этот инструмент помогает трейдерам делиться своими торговыми идеями и стратегиями со своими подписчиками. Инструмент также имеет красивый дизайн с переключением светлой и темной темы, предоставляя пользователям эстетичный и функциональный торговый опыт. Telegram Publisher Agent б
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Утилиты
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GoDom Depth of Market EA
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Утилиты
Go Depth of Market   This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market. Parameters: Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator. Initial volume  VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0 Takeprofit Stoploss Daily pr
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Bollinger FIlter Pro
Pablo Vallarino
Эксперты
Bollinger Filter Pro es un Expert Advisor de mean-reversion para EURUSD M15 desarrollado por Fans del Trading LAB. Opera mediante grillas de martingala controlada con apertura en las Bandas de Bollinger, filtro de tendencia ADX, filtro horario y stop loss porcentual. Incluye una segunda grilla paralela (Grid B) con stop loss independiente y equity scaling compuesto. El EA ha sido diseñado para operar de forma completamente automatica en MetaTrader 4. Funciona en cuentas Cent, Standard y Raw Spre
FDT Guardian MT4
Pablo Vallarino
Утилиты
FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per order. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole . And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen. FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open order across every symbol, swaps and commission
FDT Guardian
Pablo Vallarino
Утилиты
FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per position. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole . And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen. FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open position across every symbol, swaps and comm
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