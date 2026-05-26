AXIMON is an advanced institutional-style trading architecture developed for MetaTrader 5, combining precision scalp entries, adaptive market intelligence, structured recovery systems, and basket-controlled trade management into one unified execution engine.

Unlike traditional retail Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicators or aggressive martingale logic, AXIMON uses a multi-layer orchestration framework that continuously evaluates market structure, momentum, Renko projection mathematics, directional probability, strength analysis, and recovery ownership.

SURVIVE. ADAPT. RECOVER. COMPOUND.

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CORE FEATURES

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✔ Institutional Multi-Module Architecture

✔ Master Direction Engine

✔ Multi-Timeframe Renko Projection Maths

✔ EMA Trend Bias Filtering

✔ Precision Scalp Entry System

✔ Structured Basket Recovery Engine

✔ Horizontal Oscillation Hedge System

✔ Basket Ownership Logic

✔ Controlled Basket Closure

✔ Black Swan Protection Maths

✔ Dynamic Compounding Engine

✔ Pair Profile Optimisation

✔ Advanced Risk & Spread Controls

✔ Full MT5 Execution Safety Layer

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HOW AXIMON WORKS

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AXIMON calculates market direction using a weighted scoring framework built from:

• Daily candle structure

• Renko future projection mathematics

• Trend momentum analysis

• Strength calculations

• EMA trend alignment

• Multi-timeframe confirmation

Once market conviction reaches the required threshold, AXIMON executes controlled scalp-phase entries aligned with dominant market direction.

If price temporarily moves against the structure, the system transitions into its basket-management and oscillation-recovery framework designed to:

• Maintain structural control

• Prevent chaotic hedge overlap

• Avoid orphan trade scenarios

• Preserve basket ownership integrity

• Allow controlled oscillation recovery

• Exit positions through unified basket logic

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BLACK SWAN PROTECTION

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AXIMON includes a mathematics-based Black Swan Protection Engine that analyses:

• Velocity distortion

• Extreme directional movement

• Spread expansion

• Gap severity

• Structural mismatch

• Distance from anchor structure

If abnormal market conditions are detected, AXIMON can pause or disable new structures to help protect account integrity.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and leveraged products carries a high level of risk.

AXIMON includes advanced recovery and protection systems, but no automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate risk entirely.

Always use proper risk management and thoroughly test before live deployment.

AXIMON

Institutional Multi-Module Trading Architecture

Developed by Diamond Financial Markets