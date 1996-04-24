IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH

⚠ Early Adopter Pricing Secure IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH at the current launch price. Once the first 10 purchases have been sold, the price will increase by USD 300.

Institutional-Grade Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader 5





IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is a premium institutional-grade market structure indicator developed for serious traders who demand precision, consistency, and high-quality trade opportunities. Built using advanced mathematical algorithms instead of simple visual approximations, the engine identifies high-probability trading setups with strict non-repainting logic and multiple confirmation layers.





Whether you're a manual trader, prop firm trader, or EA developer, IC Master Pattern Engine provides everything needed to analyze the market with institutional precision.





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✅ Adaptive Market Optimization System





Respect the Stop Loss Without Emotion.

Re-enter Only When the Market Is in Your Favor.

Discipline Is the Key to Long-Term Success.





IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is designed to be highly adaptable rather than relying on a single fixed setup. Every symbol, timeframe, and trading style behaves differently, so take the time to explore the available parameters and discover the configuration that best suits your approach.

Experiment with the market filters, Gatekeeper levels, entry models, pattern sizes, confirmation filters, and Gann Time-Price Synchronization to find your own "sweet spot." Small adjustments can significantly influence signal frequency and trade quality.

The default settings provide an excellent starting point for most Forex major pairs, but the best long-term performance often comes from patiently optimizing the indicator for the specific markets you trade.

Fine-tune your analysis using:

• Tire 1, Tire 2 & Tire 3 Market Filters

• Multi-Level Gatekeeper Controls

• Pattern Size Selection

• Entry Logic Optimization

• Institutional Confirmation Filters

• Gann Time-Price Synchronization



This flexibility allows traders to optimize signal quality and identify the most effective settings for different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

💡 Recommended Configuration

• Default settings are optimized for most Forex major pairs and work exceptionally well in many market conditions.

• For JPY and GBP currency pairs, enabling the Gann Time-Price Synchronization filter is strongly recommended for enhanced market alignment and additional confirmation.







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KEY FEATURES

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✅ Institutional Market Structure Engine

• Advanced swing structure detection

• Institutional-grade structural intelligence

• Proprietary mathematical pattern recognition

• High-precision market scanning





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✅ Automatic Pattern Detection

Detects the following professional trading patterns:





• Wolfe Wave

• Expanding Flat

• Contracting Flat

• Running Flat

• Regular Flat





Each pattern is validated using strict mathematical rules before generating a signal.





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✅ Non-Repainting Signals





• No repainting

• No disappearing signals

• Reliable historical analysis

• Consistent live performance





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✅ Multi-Dimensional Confluence Scanner





Every trade is filtered using multiple institutional confirmations including:





• Market Structure

• Swing Direction

• Pattern Geometry

• Trend Confirmation

• Entry Logic

• Risk Validation





Only high-quality setups are displayed.





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✅ Triple Gatekeeper Filter





Three independent confirmation engines eliminate low-quality trades before signals are generated.





Helps reduce:





• False Breakouts

• Weak Patterns

• Counter-Trend Entries

• Low Probability Trades





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✅ Three Professional Entry Models





Choose from:





• Strategy 1

• Strategy 2

• Strategy 3





Each strategy is optimized for different market conditions and trading styles.





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✅ Advanced Trade Management





Supports:





• TP1

• TP2

• TP3

• Break Even Automation

• Stop Loss Tracking

• Position Monitoring





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✅ Smart Break-Even System





Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after TP1 is reached, protecting profits while allowing winning trades to continue.





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✅ Swing Anchored VWAP





Includes multiple institutional VWAP modes:





• Ghost Trail Mode

• Dual Channel Mode

• Previous Offset Mode





Ideal for identifying value zones and institutional price levels.





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✅ Gann Time & Price Analysis





Professional Gann filtering includes:





• Time-Price Squaring

• Angle Validation

• Institutional Timing Confirmation





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✅ News Protection System





Supports both:





• Historical CSV News Filter

• Live MT5 Economic Calendar





Features include:





• High Impact News Filter

• Medium Impact News Filter

• Low Impact News Filter

• News Countdown Timer

• Multi-Currency Support





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✅ Multi-Layer Trend Confirmation Engine





Every trade is validated using multiple proprietary trend confirmation algorithms that analyze market direction across different conditions.





This intelligent filtering system helps:





• Align trades with the dominant trend

• Eliminate weak market conditions

• Reduce false signals

• Improve overall trade quality





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✅ Proprietary Institutional Direction Filter





A hidden multi-factor confirmation engine continuously evaluates trend strength, momentum, and market structure before approving any trading opportunity.





Designed to provide:





• Higher probability trade entries

• Enhanced trend validation

• Reduced market noise

• Institutional-grade decision making

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✅ Professional Dashboard





Real-time dashboard displays:





• Market Status

• Total Patterns Found

• TP Statistics

• Win Rate

• Gross Profit

• Gross Loss

• Net Profit

• Simulated Equity

• Maximum Drawdown

• Gatekeeper Status





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✅ Interactive Control Panel





Instantly control:





• Pattern Selection

• Gatekeepers

• Entry Logic

• Pattern Size

• Gann Filter

• Dashboard Options

• Visual Settings





No need to reload the indicator.





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✅ Risk Management





Includes:





• Dynamic Lot Size

• Fixed Lot Size

• Risk Percentage

• Account Size Simulation





Perfect for disciplined money management.





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✅ Prop Firm Ready





Designed for professional proprietary traders.





Includes:





• Drawdown Monitoring

• Equity Simulation

• Performance Statistics

• Risk Control





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✅ EA Ready





Hidden buffers available for Expert Advisors:





• Buy Signal

• Sell Signal

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit





Perfect for fully automated trading systems.





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✅ Premium User Experience





• Luxury Institutional Dashboard

• Interactive Buttons

• Professional Watermark

• Anti-Flicker Rendering

• One-Click Chart Cleanup

• Smooth Chart Performance





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WHY CHOOSE IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH?





✔ Institutional Market Structure Analysis

✔ Strict Non-Repainting Signals

✔ Professional Pattern Recognition

✔ Multi-Layer Confirmation System

✔ Smart Risk Management

✔ Live News Protection

✔ Prop Firm Compatible

✔ Interactive Dashboard

✔ Multi-Target Trade Management

✔ Designed for Professional Traders





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BEST SUITED FOR





• Smart Money Traders

• Institutional Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Swing Traders

• Day Traders

• Prop Firm Traders

• Professional Investors

• EA Developers

• Manual Traders





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Trade Like Institutions.

Think Beyond Indicators.

Master Market Structure with IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH.