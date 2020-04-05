Range Breakout for XAUUSDm EA

SHORT DESCRIPTION

Fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSDm. Calculates daily
breakout zones and places pending orders automatically.
Risk-based lot sizing. Multi-position logic.
No martingale. No grid. Minimum capital: $12,000.

 

## 3ATMANE Range EA — Automated Zone Breakout for XAUUSDm
 
A fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies daily
breakout zones on XAUUSDm and manages pending orders
automatically — no manual intervention required.
 
### HOW IT WORKS
 
Once per day, the EA calculates two price zones:
 
- **BUY ZONE** — upper breakout level
- **SELL ZONE** — lower breakout level
 
It then places:
- **BUY STOP** at the BUY ZONE
- **SELL STOP** at the SELL ZONE
 
When one zone is triggered and a position opens, the
opposite pending order is automatically cancelled.
 
Each position has its own **Stop Loss** and **Take Profit**.
New zones are calculated every day regardless of open
positions — allowing multiple positions to accumulate.
  
### KEY FEATURES
 
✅ Fully automated — runs 24/5 without supervision
✅ Risk-based lot sizing — % of current balance per trade
✅ Multi-position — new orders placed every day
✅ No martingale — fixed risk per trade
✅ No grid — one entry per direction per day maximum
✅ Configurable trading days — enable/disable any day
✅ Visual zones — levels drawn on chart in real time
  
### ⚠️ MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT ⚠️
 
*⚠️*Recommended minimum: $12,000*⚠️*
 
> **For funded accounts with strict drawdown rules:**
> Use $120,000+ with **1% RiskPercent** for maximum safety.
  
> ⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️
 
### RECOMMENDED SETUP
 
- **Symbol:** XAUUSDm
- **Timeframe:** H1
- **Broker:** Exness, IC Markets, FP Markets
- **Minimum lot:** 0.01
- **Account type:** Standard or Raw Spread
 ⚠️Wednesday disabled because its a losing day on every setting we used⚠️
---
 
*3ATMANE — Systematic Quantitative Trading*


























































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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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