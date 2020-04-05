Range Breakout for XAUUSDm EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 8.0
- Активации: 5
SHORT DESCRIPTION
Fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSDm. Calculates daily
breakout zones and places pending orders automatically.
Risk-based lot sizing. Multi-position logic.
No martingale. No grid. Minimum capital: $12,000.
## 3ATMANE Range EA — Automated Zone Breakout for XAUUSDm
A fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies daily
breakout zones on XAUUSDm and manages pending orders
automatically — no manual intervention required.
### HOW IT WORKS
Once per day, the EA calculates two price zones:
- **BUY ZONE** — upper breakout level
- **SELL ZONE** — lower breakout level
It then places:
- **BUY STOP** at the BUY ZONE
- **SELL STOP** at the SELL ZONE
When one zone is triggered and a position opens, the
opposite pending order is automatically cancelled.
Each position has its own **Stop Loss** and **Take Profit**.
New zones are calculated every day regardless of open
positions — allowing multiple positions to accumulate.
### KEY FEATURES
✅ Fully automated — runs 24/5 without supervision
✅ Risk-based lot sizing — % of current balance per trade
✅ Multi-position — new orders placed every day
✅ No martingale — fixed risk per trade
✅ No grid — one entry per direction per day maximum
✅ Configurable trading days — enable/disable any day
✅ Visual zones — levels drawn on chart in real time
### ⚠️ MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT ⚠️
*⚠️*Recommended minimum: $12,000*⚠️*
> **For funded accounts with strict drawdown rules:**
> Use $120,000+ with **1% RiskPercent** for maximum safety.
> ⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️
### RECOMMENDED SETUP
- **Symbol:** XAUUSDm
- **Timeframe:** H1
- **Broker:** Exness, IC Markets, FP Markets
- **Minimum lot:** 0.01
- **Account type:** Standard or Raw Spread
⚠️Wednesday disabled because its a losing day on every setting we used⚠️
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*3ATMANE — Systematic Quantitative Trading*