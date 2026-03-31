Momentum Scanner

MOMO Scanner for MT5 — Momentum Signals, Market Filters, and a Stunning Panel

MOMO Scanner is a powerful MT5 indicator that transforms your Market Watch into a high-impact signal panel for H1, H4, and D1. Instead of guessing or scanning manually, you get instant visibility into which symbols are trending, which are choppy, and where momentum is igniting—complete with exact signal time and date.

Why traders love it

🔥 Momentum + Confirmation (not just a color flip)
This is not a basic histogram clone. MOMO Scanner combines direction + strength + acceleration and adds a chop filter so you focus on moves with real energy.

📌 Multi-Timeframe Logic that makes sense

  • H1 signals are validated by H4 conditions
  • H4 signals are validated by D1 conditions
    This helps reduce low-quality trades and keeps you trading with higher-probability alignment.

🧠 Signals built for real trading

  • BUY / SELL (regime flip + acceleration)
  • ADD (pullback continuation)
  • EXIT (momentum exhaustion warning)

🔔 Time-stamped alerts
Every alert contains the exact trigger timestamp so you can review and journal signals precisely.

🎛 Trade only what you want
Enable/disable alerts by market type:
Forex • Stocks • Indices • Crypto • Gold/Silver • Oil/WTI • Futures • Platinum/Palladium
And filter exchange symbols with easy checkboxes:
NYSE • NASDAQ • LSE • AMS • XETR/ETR • PAR • MAD

🎨 3 premium themes
Dark Mode • Light Mode • Colorful GUI
Designed for readability and fast decision-making.

Note: “One panel. Three timeframes. Zero wasted time.” For anyone who purchase our Momentum Scanner a "Training will be Provided". thanks


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AW Trading Software Limited
指标
两个振荡器的组合。第一个显示入场点，第二个显示当前趋势。该指标可以通过两种模式的箭头显示振荡信号，所有快速振荡信号或仅在当前趋势方向的信号。它具有多时间范围面板和三种类型的信号通知。 好处： 适合当日交易和倒卖交易 趋势过滤 简单而灵敏的设置 多时间框架面板 适合融入顾问。 适用于任何交易品种和任何时间范围 三种类型的通知 MT4版本 ->   这里 / 问题解决 ->   这里 指标策略 该指标由两个不同的振荡器组成： 慢趋势线（粗） - 当指标的最高水平从上到下交叉时，它是下降趋势的指标，当较低的水平水平（指标的低水平）从下到上交叉时，它是下降趋势的指标上升趋势。此外，在较低区域找到一条慢线表明当前趋势是下降趋势，反之亦然，在上方区域找到一条慢线表明当前趋势是上升趋势。这就是该指标确定当前市场趋势的方式。 快速入场线（细）：识别从下到上与下线相交处的入场点，这是买入信号，在从上到下穿越上线时，这是卖出信号。除了振荡线之外，调整指标线也很重要，因为这会影响信号的数量和准确性。 本产品使用不同的振荡器来显示慢线和快线，每个振荡器必须单独调整。 为了便于操作，该指标在多时间框架面板中显
Flash Candle MT5
Camila Bernardez Camero
指标
Flash Candle – 实时烛线着色与警报系统（无重绘） Flash Candle 在最近收盘的烛线（bar 1）上计算 Williams Percent Range，并将其着色。当前烛线（bar 0）在收盘前显示临时色调，确保信号仅基于已完成的数据。 无重绘 Flash Candle 专为消除任何重绘（repaint）、回填（backpainting）或视觉篡改而设计。信号仅在 bar 1 上确认；成形烛线（bar 0）只使用临时缓冲区作参考，不影响信号生成。bar 1 收盘后，其最终颜色写入 ExtColorsBuffer[1] ，在后续所有 OnCalculate 调用中保持不变。 更新循环（ for (int bar = limit; bar >= 0; bar--) ）保留所有历史缓冲区数据，完全避免使用易导致重绘的函数，如 iBarShift 、 Time[0] 或向后计算。基于标准 iWPR 并通过 CopyBuffer() 获取原始值，无动态位移，Flash Candle 保证信号完整性：烛线收盘时的颜色将永久保留在图表上。 实时检测 当灰色烛线确认变为看涨或看跌
Super Zone indicator
Dmitriy Sotnikov
5 (1)
指标
Super Zone   For several years of observing the principles of the market, Super Zone worked, both then and now, because the indicator  allows you to see the trading range of the  week and even the month that major market participants use. It’s very easy to use, we work on H4 in the weekly range (  in the tester it doesn’t work in the demo mode  ) - we sell from the upper zones, we buy from the lower ones. It marks the zones from the beginning of the week (month) that are  not redrawn  , works on
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 专业MT5指标 | 13形态 | 斐波那契 | CLUSTER ML | 13过滤 概述 专业MT5指标，融合 13种形态检测 、 斐波那契分析 、 CLUSTER机器学习 及 13种多重过滤 ，多层验证降低虚假信号。 交易设置 改良 Heikin-Ashi ：绿=上升，红=下降。信号确认显示 买入 / 卖出 箭头，附带 Entry 入场、 TP1/TP2/TP3 止盈、 SL 止损水平线。13种过滤可选。 视觉组件 箭头： 绿买/红卖+Entry/TP/SL线 EMA云(3层)： EMA(8/21/50)，绿云=上升，红云=下降 趋势带： 绿色=上升，品红=下降 DEMA-ATR线： 绿线=上升，红线=下降 斐波那契： 回撤/扩展水平，黄金区高亮 形态+突破区： 轮廓标注+突破箭头 仪表板： 5主题4位置实时统计 风险管理 ATR止损： 倍数自适应波动环境 移动止损： 自动跟踪锁定利润 利润因子： 风险回报≥1:2才发信号 止损因子： ATR倍数1.0x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
指标
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
作者的更多信息
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
UMS Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Presenting UMS Scanner – Your Ultimate Edge in the MT4 Marketplace!  Unlock the secrets of the market with the ground-breaking UMS Scanner (Universal Market Strategy) – a revolutionary tool designed to empower traders like you. Say goodbye to overwhelming market noise and hello to precision, insight, and unparalleled trading confidence. Cut Through the Clutter: In today’s fast-paced trading world, deciphering valuable signals from market noise is the key to success. The UMS Scanner’s cutting-ed
Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
Universal Risk Trade Manager
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
实用工具
UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
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