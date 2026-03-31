MOMO Scanner for MT5 — Momentum Signals, Market Filters, and a Stunning Panel

MOMO Scanner is a powerful MT5 indicator that transforms your Market Watch into a high-impact signal panel for H1, H4, and D1. Instead of guessing or scanning manually, you get instant visibility into which symbols are trending, which are choppy, and where momentum is igniting—complete with exact signal time and date.

Why traders love it

🔥 Momentum + Confirmation (not just a color flip)

This is not a basic histogram clone. MOMO Scanner combines direction + strength + acceleration and adds a chop filter so you focus on moves with real energy.

📌 Multi-Timeframe Logic that makes sense

H1 signals are validated by H4 conditions

H4 signals are validated by D1 conditions

This helps reduce low-quality trades and keeps you trading with higher-probability alignment.

🧠 Signals built for real trading

BUY / SELL (regime flip + acceleration)

ADD (pullback continuation)

EXIT (momentum exhaustion warning)

🔔 Time-stamped alerts

Every alert contains the exact trigger timestamp so you can review and journal signals precisely.

🎛️ Trade only what you want

Enable/disable alerts by market type:

Forex • Stocks • Indices • Crypto • Gold/Silver • Oil/WTI • Futures • Platinum/Palladium

And filter exchange symbols with easy checkboxes:

NYSE • NASDAQ • LSE • AMS • XETR/ETR • PAR • MAD

🎨 3 premium themes

Dark Mode • Light Mode • Colorful GUI

Designed for readability and fast decision-making.

Note: “One panel. Three timeframes. Zero wasted time.” For anyone who purchase our Momentum Scanner a "Training will be Provided". thanks