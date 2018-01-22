Basic Pending Scalper is a basic system for easy use, you just have to place the system on your platform and load the .set files that we include in our signals.

The system opens one or two pending orders, if the predefined conditions are appropriate, the orders will be canceled in case that in the predetermined time of the order is not activated, in case the orders are activated, the operations will be closed by the closing dynamic, Take Profit or Stop Loss.

The system works when the volatility of the markets is reduced, mainly at the close of the American session, we use volatility calculation indicators, which define the conditions to place the orders.

You have the option of placing a maximum of two pending orders and three different times for the cancellation of orders 5, 10 or 15 minutes, these orders will be canceled in the predefined time as long as the conditions of the broker so permit.

The time of the system operations is in the gmt time, not the server's schedule, so if you perform a backtest you have to add to the set file of the real accounts the difference gmt of your broker.

Any questions that you have do not hesitate to write us a personal message.





Signals

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/gastor





Recommendations

Work mainly in currency pairs, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD.

Work with adequate volumes for your account and do not assume risks that can not be allowed.





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