Heva Gold

Heva Gold is a high-accuracy automated trading system engineered for consistent growth through precision-timed entries and strict risk control,ensuring reliable growth even in volatile market conditions 

      

 Trading Instrument:

  XAUUSD(Gold) 15Mins TimeFrame


 Key Features:

  • Market volatility and liquidity depth

  • Trade direction correlation between sessions

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing 

  • Equity Protection Module 

  • Smart TP/SL Algorithm 


  Parameters:

  • MagicNumber  – A unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its trades from others on the same account.
  • Broker Tick Value  – Represents the value of tick as recognized by the broker; used in profit/loss calculations.mostly 1 default 
  • Auto Lots Mode  – When set to true, the EA automatically calculates lot size , false means fixed lot size is used.
  • EquityGuard  – A safety feature that, if enabled, keeps the volume at minimal risk.
  • Lots  – The fixed lot size for each trade when Auto Lots Mode is disabled.


Broker Compatibility:

        ICMarket raw, InstaForex, Pepperstone razor.






    Video Heva Gold
