Heva Gold
- Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 9 декабря 2025
- Активации: 7
Heva Gold is a high-accuracy automated trading system engineered for consistent growth through precision-timed entries and strict risk control,ensuring reliable growth even in volatile market conditions
Trading Instrument:
XAUUSD(Gold) 15Mins TimeFrame
Key Features:
Market volatility and liquidity depth
Trade direction correlation between sessions
Dynamic Lot Sizing
Equity Protection Module
Smart TP/SL Algorithm
Parameters:
- MagicNumber – A unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its trades from others on the same account.
- Broker Tick Value – Represents the value of tick as recognized by the broker; used in profit/loss calculations.mostly 1 default
- Auto Lots Mode – When set to true, the EA automatically calculates lot size , false means fixed lot size is used.
- EquityGuard – A safety feature that, if enabled, keeps the volume at minimal risk.
- Lots – The fixed lot size for each trade when Auto Lots Mode is disabled.
Broker Compatibility:
ICMarket raw, InstaForex, Pepperstone razor.