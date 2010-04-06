Swap Monitor Indicator
- Indicators
- Marek Fleischhacker
- Version: 1.0
📘 Swap Monitor Indicator v1.0
by @marekfleisi
Swap Monitor is a clean, lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time swap values and open position swap data for the current symbol — directly on your chart.
Whether you're a swing trader optimizing overnight holds or just want clear insight into swap costs and income, Swap Monitor gives you instant transparency on:
-
✅ LONG & SHORT swap values
-
✅ Color-coded swap profitability
-
✅ Open positions summary (including total swap profit/loss)
-
✅ Fully customizable UI – colors, position, refresh time
It runs in the background and updates automatically based on your chosen refresh frequency.
⚙️ Key Features:
-
Real-time tracking of symbol swap values
-
Displays open positions count (long/short)
-
Calculates total current swap profit/loss
-
Clean design with optional panel background
-
Fully adjustable layout and refresh settings
🛠️ Inputs (Customizable Parameters):
-
Swap text colors (positive/negative/neutral)
-
Background and font colors
-
Corner placement and offsets
-
Refresh frequency (in seconds)
-
Toggle for showing/hiding position info