📘 Swap Monitor Indicator v1.0

by @marekfleisi

Swap Monitor is a clean, lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time swap values and open position swap data for the current symbol — directly on your chart.

Whether you're a swing trader optimizing overnight holds or just want clear insight into swap costs and income, Swap Monitor gives you instant transparency on:

✅ LONG & SHORT swap values

✅ Color-coded swap profitability

✅ Open positions summary (including total swap profit/loss)

✅ Fully customizable UI – colors, position, refresh time

It runs in the background and updates automatically based on your chosen refresh frequency.





⚙️ Key Features:

Real-time tracking of symbol swap values

Displays open positions count (long/short)

Calculates total current swap profit/loss

Clean design with optional panel background

Fully adjustable layout and refresh settings





🛠️ Inputs (Customizable Parameters): Swap text colors (positive/negative/neutral)

Background and font colors

Corner placement and offsets

Refresh frequency (in seconds)

Toggle for showing/hiding position info



This tool is especially useful for traders who hold positions overnight and want to keep track of hidden swap costs or gains that accumulate in silence.



