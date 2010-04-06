Swap Monitor Indicator

📘 Swap Monitor Indicator v1.0

by @marekfleisi

Swap Monitor is a clean, lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time swap values and open position swap data for the current symbol — directly on your chart.

Whether you're a swing trader optimizing overnight holds or just want clear insight into swap costs and income, Swap Monitor gives you instant transparency on:

  • LONG & SHORT swap values

  • Color-coded swap profitability

  • Open positions summary (including total swap profit/loss)

  • Fully customizable UI – colors, position, refresh time

It runs in the background and updates automatically based on your chosen refresh frequency.


⚙️ Key Features:

  • Real-time tracking of symbol swap values

  • Displays open positions count (long/short)

  • Calculates total current swap profit/loss

  • Clean design with optional panel background

  • Fully adjustable layout and refresh settings


🛠️ Inputs (Customizable Parameters):

  • Swap text colors (positive/negative/neutral)

  • Background and font colors

  • Corner placement and offsets

  • Refresh frequency (in seconds)

  • Toggle for showing/hiding position info


This tool is especially useful for traders who hold positions overnight and want to keep track of hidden swap costs or gains that accumulate in silence.


