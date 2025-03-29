TradeGainViewer Utility for Blogging Activities

Name: TradeGainViewer

Indicator Type: Informational (Graphical)

Category: Utilities

Who is this indicator for?

TradeGainViewer is designed for traders who actively engage in blogging, live streaming, or recording videos about trading on MetaTrader (MT5). It is ideal for:

Trader-bloggers who want to visually display their current profit or loss in real-time to their audience.

Streamers conducting live trading sessions, allowing viewers to see trade results directly on the chart.

Content creators making educational videos or strategy reviews where demonstrating financial outcomes is essential.

Why do you need TradeGainViewer?

The indicator allows trader-bloggers to share their trading results with their audience in a convenient and visually comprehensible format. It displays profit or loss for the current symbol directly on the chart, making the content more transparent and engaging for viewers. TradeGainViewer helps build trust with subscribers by showcasing real trading outcomes.

Why choose this indicator?

Visual clarity for the audience: A label with text ("Profit," "Loss," or "Out of Market") and color indication (blue for profit, red for loss, gray for out of market) immediately grabs viewers' attention.

Flexibility for streaming: The label can be dragged across the chart with a double-click, allowing you to position it so it doesn’t obscure important elements during the broadcast.

Professionalism: By showing real results, you emphasize transparency and honesty with your audience.

What does TradeGainViewer offer?

Transparency for viewers: Displays the current profit/loss for positions on the selected symbol in real-time.

Visual appeal: Color coding makes the information easily understandable even for beginners watching your content.

Convenience for bloggers: A draggable label allows you to adjust its position to keep the screen neat and organized.

Audience trust: Demonstrating real results strengthens your reputation as a trader.

How does it work?

TradeGainViewer analyzes open positions for the current chart symbol, sums up the profit or loss, and displays the result as text on the chart. If no positions are open, the indicator shows the status as "Out of Market." The update occurs with every tick, ensuring that your viewers always see up-to-date data.

TradeGainViewer is the perfect tool for trader-bloggers who want to share their trading results with their audience, making their streams and videos more informative, transparent, and professional.



