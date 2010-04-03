RSI Matrix

With the RSI matrix, you can display the RSI values from M5 to W1 very easily and clearly. This gives you a quick overview of the trend strengths on all superordinate and subordinate timeframes.

The threshold values used are 30, 40, 50, 60, 70. If these are exceeded or fallen short of, this is indicated by coloring. The colors can be customized by you.

* You can display the time frames you are interested in

* The display can be vertical or horizontal

* Colors can be set for the threshold values

Please let me know if there is a need for optimization.


