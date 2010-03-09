Elitieum For XAUUSD

Elitieum Expert Advisor

A sophisticated trading robot that combines Williams' Percent Range and Envelopes indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market.

Key Features

  • Entry Strategy: Uses Williams' Percent Range (24 period) with a -32.5 level for precise entry signals
  • Exit Strategy: Implements Envelopes indicator (12 period, 0.76% deviation) for optimal exit timing
  • Risk Management: Fully customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Advanced Protection Features:
    • Maximum spread control
    • Daily loss limits
    • Equity drawdown protection
    • Position size limits
    • Multiple position management

Trading Logic

Entry Rules

The EA enters trades based on the Williams' Percent Range (WPR) indicator:

  • Buy Signal: When WPR crosses above -32.5 from below
  • Sell Signal: When WPR crosses below -67.5 from above

Exit Rules

Positions are closed when the price crosses the Envelopes bands:

  • Long positions: Close when price crosses upper band
  • Short positions: Close when price crosses lower band

Risk Management Features

Trade Protection

  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (in pips)
  • Flexible lot size management
  • Maximum spread filter to avoid trading in high-spread conditions

Account Protection

  • Daily loss limit (in currency)
  • Maximum daily drawdown percentage
  • Minimum and maximum equity thresholds
  • Maximum open positions limit
  • Maximum total lot size control

News Filter

Built-in news filter with customizable settings:

  • Filter by currency pairs
  • Separate settings for high and medium impact news
  • Adjustable time windows before and after news events
  • Option to display upcoming news events

Additional Features

Session Management

  • Fully configurable trading sessions
  • Options for handling specific trading days
  • Session close management

Performance Monitoring

  • Real-time position tracking
  • Detailed trading statistics
  • Daily, weekly, and monthly performance metrics
  • Visual display of key trading parameters

Installation Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Recommended pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Minimum deposit: Based on broker's requirements for XAUUSD trading

Package Includes

  • Expert Advisor installation file
  • Detailed user manual
  • Optimization settings file
  • Free updates and support

Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Initial Lot Size: 0.10
  • Williams' Percent Range Period: 24
  • Envelopes Period: 12
  • Envelopes Deviation: 0.76%

Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Demo testing is recommended before live trading
  • Risk capital should be used for trading
  • Results may vary depending on market conditions and broker conditions

For optimal results, it's recommended to run this EA on a stable VPS with reliable internet connection. Always start with demo trading to familiarize yourself with the EA's behavior and to verify its compatibility with your broker's trading conditions.

