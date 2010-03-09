Elitieum For XAUUSD

Elitieum Expert Advisor

A sophisticated trading robot that combines Williams' Percent Range and Envelopes indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market.

Key Features

Entry Strategy: Uses Williams' Percent Range (24 period) with a -32.5 level for precise entry signals

Uses Williams' Percent Range (24 period) with a -32.5 level for precise entry signals Exit Strategy: Implements Envelopes indicator (12 period, 0.76% deviation) for optimal exit timing

Implements Envelopes indicator (12 period, 0.76% deviation) for optimal exit timing Risk Management: Fully customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Fully customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Advanced Protection Features: Maximum spread control Daily loss limits Equity drawdown protection Position size limits Multiple position management



Trading Logic

Entry Rules

The EA enters trades based on the Williams' Percent Range (WPR) indicator:

Buy Signal: When WPR crosses above -32.5 from below

Sell Signal: When WPR crosses below -67.5 from above

Exit Rules

Positions are closed when the price crosses the Envelopes bands:

Long positions: Close when price crosses upper band

Short positions: Close when price crosses lower band

Risk Management Features

Trade Protection

Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (in pips)

Flexible lot size management

Maximum spread filter to avoid trading in high-spread conditions

Account Protection

Daily loss limit (in currency)

Maximum daily drawdown percentage

Minimum and maximum equity thresholds

Maximum open positions limit

Maximum total lot size control

News Filter

Built-in news filter with customizable settings:

Filter by currency pairs

Separate settings for high and medium impact news

Adjustable time windows before and after news events

Option to display upcoming news events

Additional Features

Session Management

Fully configurable trading sessions

Options for handling specific trading days

Session close management

Performance Monitoring

Real-time position tracking

Detailed trading statistics

Daily, weekly, and monthly performance metrics

Visual display of key trading parameters

Installation Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)

Minimum deposit: Based on broker's requirements for XAUUSD trading

Package Includes

Expert Advisor installation file

Detailed user manual

Optimization settings file

Free updates and support

Recommended Settings

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Initial Lot Size: 0.10

Williams' Percent Range Period: 24

Envelopes Period: 12

Envelopes Deviation: 0.76%

Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Demo testing is recommended before live trading

Risk capital should be used for trading

Results may vary depending on market conditions and broker conditions

For optimal results, it's recommended to run this EA on a stable VPS with reliable internet connection. Always start with demo trading to familiarize yourself with the EA's behavior and to verify its compatibility with your broker's trading conditions.