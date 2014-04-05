Mutliple MA
- Indicators
- Bambang Arief
The Moving Average indicator remains one of the most popular tools in trading due to its simplicity, adaptability, and effectiveness in identifying market trends.
Its role as a foundational tool for other technical indicators further cements its importance in both traditional and modern trading strategies.
The Multi MA indicator has 8 Moving Averages which can be plotted simultaneously using a unique set up of each MA.
