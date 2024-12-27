Detrended scalper jpy points indicator

Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points" indicator, designed for trading with major JPY crosses.

The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more accurately determine the key moments in the development of all cycles. In turn, this allows you to focus exclusively on significant changes in price, avoiding unnecessary noise fluctuations.

Features of Detrended scalper jpy points indicator:

* Supports major JPY currency pairs: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
* Each pair supports the following timeframes: M30, H1, H2, H3, H4.
* Signals are generated only with session closure confirmation, thereby filtering false price «shots».
* The trading strategy is based on scalping short-term and medium-term market trends.
* Emphasis is placed on minimizing capital drawdown.
* Easy to use: simply select the pair and timeframe mode in the advisor settings, set it to the appropriate pair and timeframe, and the advisor is already working.
* Signals (arrows), as well as output signals (TP & SL arrows), do not come late, do not repaint, do not disappear.

Detrended scalper jpy points indicator combines advanced technical analysis methods and mathematical modeling to provide you with maximum accuracy and reliability of trading decisions.


