Goldy Pirate MT5

Goldy Pirate - Intelligent Trading Redefined



If you're seeking a trading solution that adapts to market volatility and provides unparalleled opportunities, Goldy Pirate is the answer. Created with an advanced Martingale setup, this EA is designed for traders who understand the balance of risk and reward. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just stepping into the markets, the power of Goldy Pirate is within your reach.





The current price offers a significant discount, but remember, this is only temporary. Once this offer ends, the cost will rise to $3000. Take advantage of this window to acquire an EA built for performance and reliability.

Instead of running multiple charts and complicating your setup, Goldy Pirate is built to work on a single chart (XAUUSD) M15 , allowing you to focus all the power of this EA on one optimized setup. Simplicity and efficiency are at the core of this design.

1. First, select the symbol which is XAUUSD. 2. Apply it to the recommended timeframe, which is M15, and ensure you set the appropriate lot size for your risk profile. 3. The advanced Martingale setup kicks in (if enabled), using dynamic trade sizing to maximize potential gains, especially during volatile market conditions. 4. Unlike traditional Martingale strategies, Goldy Pirate employs advanced stop-loss protections to safeguard your account against excessive drawdowns (if Martingale disabled) .

The EA includes:

Risk management strategies designed to keep your account safe while still allowing for aggressive profit-taking when the opportunity arises.

Works seamlessly with brokers offering low spreads, ensuring that slippage doesn’t eat into your profits.

Perfect for those seeking a one-chart solution that simplifies your trading while amplifying results.

Warning: The Martingale strategy, though highly effective when handled properly, carries elevated risks. It’s important to monitor trades closely and use appropriate leverage and lot sizing.

Before you dive in, make sure your account meets the minimum recommended deposit of $1000, and your broker offers leverage of 1:100 or higher to allow the Martingale strategy to fully unfold its potential.

After purchasing, send us a message to get access to our exclusive Telegram group, where you'll receive real-time updates, special insights, and news that will help you get the most out of your EA.



