Goldy Pirate MT5

3
  • Experts
  • Miss Ria Krishna Malde
    Miss Ria Krishna Malde

    Miss Ria Krishna Malde

    3.1 (9)
    I'm in love with mathematics and I love to make money too. i found forex trading 13years ago and since then i decided to use my knowledge in mathematics, combined with my knowledge in forex to create ground-breaking EAs for the average person with comfortable price ranges too. let's win tgether...
    2 products
  • Version: 1.63
  • Updated: 25 December 2024
  • Activations: 12
Goldy Pirate - Intelligent Trading Redefined


If you're seeking a trading solution that adapts to market volatility and provides unparalleled opportunities, Goldy Pirate is the answer. Created with an advanced Martingale setup, this EA is designed for traders who understand the balance of risk and reward. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just stepping into the markets, the power of Goldy Pirate is within your reach.


The current price offers a significant discount, but remember, this is only temporary. Once this offer ends, the cost will rise to $3000. Take advantage of this window to acquire an EA built for performance and reliability.

 Instead of running multiple charts and complicating your setup, Goldy Pirate is built to work on a single chart (XAUUSD) M15 , allowing you to focus all the power of this EA on one optimized setup. Simplicity and efficiency are at the core of this design.

1. First, select the symbol which is XAUUSD.

2. Apply it to the recommended timeframe, which is M15, and ensure you set the appropriate lot size for your risk profile.

3. The advanced Martingale setup kicks in (if enabled), using dynamic trade sizing to maximize potential gains, especially during volatile market conditions.

4. Unlike traditional Martingale strategies, Goldy Pirate employs advanced stop-loss protections to safeguard your account against excessive drawdowns (if Martingale disabled) .

 

The EA includes:

  • Risk management strategies designed to keep your account safe while still allowing for aggressive profit-taking when the opportunity arises.
  • Works seamlessly with brokers offering low spreads, ensuring that slippage doesn’t eat into your profits.
  • Perfect for those seeking a one-chart solution that simplifies your trading while amplifying results.

Warning: The Martingale strategy, though highly effective when handled properly, carries elevated risks. It’s important to monitor trades closely and use appropriate leverage and lot sizing.

Before you dive in, make sure your account meets the minimum recommended deposit of $1000, and your broker offers leverage of 1:100 or higher to allow the Martingale strategy to fully unfold its potential.

After purchasing, send us a message to get access to our exclusive Telegram group, where you'll receive real-time updates, special insights, and news that will help you get the most out of your EA.


Reviews 2
lAndrasl
198
lAndrasl 2025.03.11 09:29 
 

It is a good and safe gold EA robot. My martingale option is switch off. It dont make a much trade but makes profit. I recommend it

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Goldy Pirate MT4
Miss Ria Krishna Malde
Experts
Goldy Pirate - Intelligent Trading Redefined If you're seeking a trading solution that adapts to market volatility and provides unparalleled opportunities, Goldy Pirate is the answer. Created with an advanced Martingale setup, this EA is designed for traders who understand the balance of risk and reward. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just stepping into the markets, the power of Goldy Pirate is within your reach. The current price offers a significant discount , but remember, this is only
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lAndrasl
198
lAndrasl 2025.03.11 09:29 
 

It is a good and safe gold EA robot. My martingale option is switch off. It dont make a much trade but makes profit. I recommend it

rollitquick1
721
rollitquick1 2024.11.22 10:55 
 

first 3 trades already lost

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