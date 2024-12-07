Binary Boss OT

Here I bring you the Binary Boss OT1.0 MT5 indicator that provides signals for trading the rise or fall, higher or lower, call or put  and more different options on the binary brokers.

This arrow indicator uses the technical trading rules, the candle patterns .The arrow appears at the opening of the candle for quick entries and the indicator provides multiple signals a day for more chances.

Instructions:
On Deriv or Iqoptions, set time duration between 40 sec and 5 minutes.(According to your preference)   

When blue arrow appears place a rise or call option or any kind of buying options.

When red arrow appears place a fall or Put option or any kind of sell options.

Be quick when the signal arrow appear!
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Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
This is an indicator to assist a trader on trend detection of any market. This indicator is made up of a blend of moving averages for trend detection. I know no indicator is 100% accurate , but this might help you. I'm giving it for free and also , there are important settings on the last screenshot. This indicator should be on a separate window after you set it up on the chart.
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Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
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