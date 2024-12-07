Binary Boss OT

Here I bring you the Binary Boss OT1.0 MT5 indicator that provides signals for trading the rise or fall, higher or lower, call or put and more different options on the binary brokers.





This arrow indicator uses the technical trading rules, the candle patterns .The arrow appears at the opening of the candle for quick entries and the indicator provides multiple signals a day for more chances.





Instructions:

On Deriv or Iqoptions, set time duration between 40 sec and 5 minutes.(According to your preference)





When blue arrow appears place a rise or call option or any kind of buying options.





When red arrow appears place a fall or Put option or any kind of sell options.





Be quick when the signal arrow appear!