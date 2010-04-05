Sovereign

Introducing Sovereign – the safest, most robust EA for managing large funded accounts on the MT4 platform. Built exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, Sovereign is designed with precision and advanced risk management to deliver stable and consistent results in a volatile market.

Why Choose Sovereign?

  • Advanced Safety Protocols: Sovereign is engineered with rigorous risk management algorithms that protect capital, ensuring a high level of safety, even under challenging market conditions.
  • Perfect for Large Accounts: This EA is tailored for traders handling significant investments, with smart position-sizing and ultra-conservative risk adjustments that are ideal for large, funded accounts.
  • Single Pair Focus – XAUUSD: Focusing exclusively on Gold allows Sovereign to leverage specific market behaviors, maximizing its effectiveness while minimizing exposure to unrelated market movements.
  • Intuitive and Simple Setup: Sovereign is ready to trade right out of the box with optimized settings, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels on MT4.

With Sovereign, you can trust that your investments are handled with care and stability, making it an exceptional tool for professional traders and institutions looking for consistent returns in the XAUUSD market.

Embrace stability. Embrace Sovereign.

BREAKDOWN OF SOVEREIGN

This EA is very simple, and requires no trading knowledge to use it
The settings are also very simple, leaving the user with 0 manual work - tweaking :

  • Lot size
  • Take profit in money - How much money does a trade need to make in order to close itself (For example if you put 100, the trade(s) will close when equity is up 100$ or whichever currency you are using
  • Max Drawdown - When over this number, the bot closses all the trades thus saving your funded account

Now... lets talk about the most interesting part... THE RESULTS

Sovereign is all about trasparency and stability, so there is no magic 100% a day results. And every bot that has those kind of results is a scam!!!!

Sovereign, when ran at the low risk, can generate up to 2-3% monthly with drawdown not crossing 4%.

However, if you prefer riskier trading or you are running it on a live account. With the right settings it can generate up to 20-30% monthly!!

It is best to run it on M5 timeframe ON ONLY XAUUSD.

Best lot sizes for low risk accounts (funded accounts) :

  • 25k - 0.02-0.03 lots, both are safe and you will be in the DD limit, set TP money to 50
  • 50k - 0.05 lots with TP money set to 100
  • 100k - 0.1 lots with TP money set to 200
  • 200k - 0.2 lots with TP money set to 400
  • 500k - 0.5 lots with TP money set to 1000

SO what are you waiting for??? Get your copy now!

