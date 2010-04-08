KiPollator 19 MT45

Hello. 

 After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes:

manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]",

automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]",

semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".

 The recommended trading instrument is "gold".

Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.

 To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.

 Testing has been successful since 2018 until the last publication.

 Make sure to watch the video on the latest update.

 All information about the EA can be found on my channel:
