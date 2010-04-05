AstraGrid AI

Product Description: AI Paruay - Grid Trading Expert Advisor (EA)

AI Paruay is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for traders who are looking to utilize grid trading strategies in both trending and ranging markets. Its intuitive settings and features allow traders to control their positions effectively, whether for buying or selling.

Key Features and Advantages:

Automated Grid Trading : Automatically manages buy and sell positions with grid strategies for efficient market entry and profit-taking.

: Automatically manages buy and sell positions with grid strategies for efficient market entry and profit-taking. Customizable Inputs : The EA comes with user-friendly adjustable parameters that include buy/sell options, lot sizes, grid sizes, take profit levels, and trading zones.

: The EA comes with user-friendly adjustable parameters that include buy/sell options, lot sizes, grid sizes, take profit levels, and trading zones. Trade Zone Customization : Set the start and end levels for both buy and sell zones to control where trades will be executed.

: Set the start and end levels for both buy and sell zones to control where trades will be executed. Risk Management : Ability to limit the maximum number of orders (up to 999) to manage risk effectively.

: Ability to limit the maximum number of orders (up to 999) to manage risk effectively. Built-in Capital Check : The EA checks available free margin before opening trades, helping to prevent insufficient balance issues.

: The EA checks available free margin before opening trades, helping to prevent insufficient balance issues. Take Profit Management : Automatic calculation and setting of Take Profit for each position opened, maximizing profit potential with minimal user interaction.

: Automatic calculation and setting of Take Profit for each position opened, maximizing profit potential with minimal user interaction. On-Screen Indicators : The EA provides live information directly on the chart, including current profit/loss, total open trades, and more.

: The EA provides live information directly on the chart, including current profit/loss, total open trades, and more. Custom Magic Number : Allows the identification and tracking of trades specific to this EA without interference from other EAs.

: Allows the identification and tracking of trades specific to this EA without interference from other EAs. User Notification: Display labels to keep traders informed of profits, open trades, and more, along with promotional messages to follow your Facebook page.

Inputs List:

EnableBuy : Enable or disable buying functionality (default: true)

EnableSell : Enable or disable selling functionality (default: false)

TakeProfitBuy : Percentage for Take Profit in buy trades (default: 1.0%)

TakeProfitSell : Percentage for Take Profit in sell trades (default: 2.0%)

LotSizeBuy : Lot size for buy trades (default: 0.01)

LotSizeSell : Lot size for sell trades (default: 0.02)

GridSizeBuy : Size of the grid in percentage for buy orders (default: 1.0%)

GridSizeSell : Size of the grid in percentage for sell orders (default: 1.0%)

BuyZoneStart , BuyZoneEnd : Start and end levels for buying trades (default: 0 to 99999)

SellZoneStart , SellZoneEnd : Start and end levels for selling trades (default: 1.3 to 1.4)

With AI Paruay, simplify your trading experience and automate grid trading strategies with confidence.



