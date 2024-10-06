Market Watch for Crash and Boom
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
Attention all Boom and Crash traders! Elevate your market monitoring with the cutting-edge RSI indicator, Market Watch.
- Customize alert settings for periods, volatility thresholds, and price spikes
- Receive voice notifications when your targets are hit
- Seamless integration with MetaTrader5 for real-time data
The indicator works on all five Boom and Crash Markets!
Default settings:
Number of timeframes:
- Timeframe 1 - True
- Timeframe 2 - True
- Timeframe 3 - True
- Timeframe 4 - True
- Timeframe 5 - True
Timeframes:
- 1 Minute
- 15 Minutes
- 30 Minutes
- 1 Hour
- 4 Hours
RSI Timeframe - 17
RSI Indicator levels:
Boom:
- RSI level 15 - Text turns red
- RSI level 10 - Text turns red and bold
- RSI level 5 - Text turns red, bold and font size increases
Crash:
- RSI level 85 - Text turns red
- RSI level 90 - Text turns red and bold
- RSI level 95 - Text turns red, bold and font size increases
Sound notification - True
Spike in price - 10
Only on open orders - True
For any queries please contact the developer on the details provided on the indicator.