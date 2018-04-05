Introducing Crossover Killer Trading Bot – Precision, Reliability, and Consistent Performance





Our Advanced Trend-Following Trading Bot is designed to leverage the power of proven technical indicators while employing sound risk management principles to help traders optimize their strategies.





Key Features:





- Moving Average Crossover Strategy: The bot identifies trend changes through the use of a dual moving average crossover system, generating precise buy and sell signals based on market momentum. - Trading Time: The bot does day trading and swing trading depending on the market trends.

- RSI Confirmation: To ensure high-quality entries, each signal is confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), providing an additional layer of accuracy and reducing the occurrence of false signals.

- Comprehensive Risk Management: The bot employs fixed take profit and stop loss mechanisms to protect your capital, offering a disciplined approach to risk management.

- Trailing Stop Functionality: To maximize potential profits, the bot includes a trailing stop feature that adjusts dynamically as trades move in your favor, ensuring profit capture while minimizing risk.

- Flexible Exit Strategies: Exits are carefully managed through either a moving average crossover or predetermined take profit levels, allowing the bot to adapt to evolving market conditions.

- Customizable Trading Sessions: The bot’s trading schedule can be fully customized to align with your preferred trading hours, offering flexibility to suit a wide range of strategies and timeframes.

- Propfirm challenges: The bot can work on propfirm challenges when the proper settings.

Risk Control: This bot is built with a focus on conservative risk management. It does not utilize high-risk strategies such as martingale, hedging, or grid trading, ensuring that your account remains secure at all times.

Currency Pairs

- The bots works ChfJpy, GbpJpy, AudJpy, EurJpy M5.

- The bot can work on other pairs too.



