Crossover Killer

Introducing Crossover Killer Trading Bot – Precision, Reliability, and Consistent Performance

Our Advanced Trend-Following Trading Bot is designed to leverage the power of proven technical indicators while employing sound risk management principles to help traders optimize their strategies.

Key Features:

- Moving Average Crossover Strategy: The bot identifies trend changes through the use of a dual moving average crossover system, generating precise buy and sell signals based on market momentum.

- Trading Time: The bot does day trading and swing trading depending on the market trends.

- RSI Confirmation: To ensure high-quality entries, each signal is confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), providing an additional layer of accuracy and reducing the occurrence of false signals.

- Comprehensive Risk Management: The bot employs fixed take profit and stop loss mechanisms to protect your capital, offering a disciplined approach to risk management.

- Trailing Stop Functionality: To maximize potential profits, the bot includes a trailing stop feature that adjusts dynamically as trades move in your favor, ensuring profit capture while minimizing risk.

- Flexible Exit Strategies: Exits are carefully managed through either a moving average crossover or predetermined take profit levels, allowing the bot to adapt to evolving market conditions.

- Customizable Trading Sessions: The bot’s trading schedule can be fully customized to align with your preferred trading hours, offering flexibility to suit a wide range of strategies and timeframes.

- Propfirm challenges: The bot can work on propfirm challenges when the proper settings.

Risk Control: This bot is built with a focus on conservative risk management. It does not utilize high-risk strategies such as martingale, hedging, or grid trading, ensuring that your account remains secure at all times.

Currency Pairs

- The bots works ChfJpy, GbpJpy, AudJpy, EurJpy M5.

- The bot can work on other pairs too.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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