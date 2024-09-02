Smart Levels Breakouts

This EA is designed to automatically execute trades based on a sophisticated strategy that identifies and exploits price action patterns and market dynamics:

Swing High/Low Analysis: Detects significant swing highs and lows to determine market trends and reversals.

Supply and Demand Zones: Automatically plots supply and demand zones to identify potential entry and exit points, ensuring optimal trade opportunities.

Dynamic Stop-Loss Management: Uses trailing stop-losses levels to maximize profits and minimize risks, adapting to market conditions in real-time.

Break of Structure (BOS) Detection: Identifies break of structure levels, enabling the EA to react swiftly to changes in market direction.

Custom Alerts and Notifications: Provides real-time alerts for trade entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments, and key market movements.

Optimized for Both Long and Short Trades: Flexible trading options that support long, short, or both types of trades to capture market opportunities in any direction.

Highly Adaptable to Any Chart: Comes with a wide range of customizable inputs, allowing traders to fine-tune settings to match any market conditions, timeframes, and trading styles.

Versatile Usage: Can also be used as an indicator, providing valuable insights into market trends and price action without initiating trades.

This EA offers a robust and adaptive trading solution for both novice and experienced traders, focusing on price action and market structure to drive consistent results.




