Smart Levels Breakouts

This EA is designed to automatically execute trades based on a sophisticated strategy that identifies and exploits price action patterns and market dynamics:

  • Swing High/Low Analysis: Detects significant swing highs and lows to determine market trends and reversals.
  • Supply and Demand Zones: Automatically plots supply and demand zones to identify potential entry and exit points, ensuring optimal trade opportunities.
  • Dynamic Stop-Loss Management: Uses trailing stop-losses levels to maximize profits and minimize risks, adapting to market conditions in real-time.
  • Break of Structure (BOS) Detection: Identifies break of structure levels, enabling the EA to react swiftly to changes in market direction.
  • Custom Alerts and Notifications: Provides real-time alerts for trade entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments, and key market movements.
  • Optimized for Both Long and Short Trades: Flexible trading options that support long, short, or both types of trades to capture market opportunities in any direction.
  • Highly Adaptable to Any Chart: Comes with a wide range of customizable inputs, allowing traders to fine-tune settings to match any market conditions, timeframes, and trading styles.
  • Versatile Usage: Can also be used as an indicator, providing valuable insights into market trends and price action without initiating trades.

This EA offers a robust and adaptive trading solution for both novice and experienced traders, focusing on price action and market structure to drive consistent results.


