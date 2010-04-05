CrossCheck Trader
- Experts
- Orieny Owuor
- Versione: 1.35
- Aggiornato: 29 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 8
The CrossCheck Trader is an advanced EA that cross checks the signal received from the six indicators it is watching and only if it is sure about the trade then the trade is taken. Only high probability trades are taken. This will mean that only two to four trades are made in a month. The EA does well on EURUSD currency pair, on the M15 TimeFrame.
Perfect settings:
- Currency Pair: EURUSD
- Time Frame: M15
- Deposit: 1,000 for every 0.05 in lot size. e.g. ( for 10,000 use 0.5 in lot size).