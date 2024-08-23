One indicator to trade all
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Super Indicator is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 5 indicators to give alert
- Signal Clarity : Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points .
- Real-time Alerts : Keeps traders informed with trade entry and exit alerts.
ATTENTION : For a great result , please use Zigzag (50;50;3)
Features :
- Non-repainting
- Max activations
- 7+ strategies
- 5 Indicators all in one
- Entry and exit points and arrows
- Alerts to phone and email
Recommendations :
- Currencies and Pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , NZDUSD , XAUUSD ( Gold ), BTC,SYNTHETIC: boom/crash/step,volatility...
- Timeframe : ALL TIMES