One indicator to trade all

The Super Indicator is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 5 indicators to give alert

Signal Clarity : Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points .

Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points . Real-time Alerts : Keeps traders informed with trade entry and exit alerts.

ATTENTION : For a great result , please use Zigzag (50;50;3)

Features :

Non-repainting



Max activations

7+ strategies

5 Indicators all in one

Entry and exit points and arrows

Alerts to phone and email

Recommendations :



Currencies and Pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , NZDUSD , XAUUSD ( Gold ), BTC,SYNTHETIC: boom/crash/step,volatility...

Timeframe : ALL TIMES



