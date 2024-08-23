One indicator to trade all

The Super Indicator is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 5 indicators to give alert

  • Signal Clarity : Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points .
  • Real-time Alerts : Keeps traders informed with trade entry and exit alerts.

ATTENTION : For a great result , please use Zigzag (50;50;3)

Features :

  •  Non-repainting
  •  Max activations 
  •  7+ strategies
  •  5 Indicators all in one
  •  Entry and exit points and arrows
  •  Alerts to phone and email

Recommendations :

  • Currencies and Pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , NZDUSD , XAUUSD ( Gold ), BTC,SYNTHETIC: boom/crash/step,volatility...
  • Timeframe : ALL TIMES


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Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
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Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicators
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
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