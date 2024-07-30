The Universal 52 EAs will combine 52 entry and exit strategies mentioned in the Book "Entry and Exit Confessions of a Champion Trader" by Kevin J. Davey.

I will code one by one and update new versions every time I complete and test each strategy.

Furthermore, I also provide my test result and characteristics of each strategy so that you can understand them and know how a strategy is suitable for each market.





Updated as at 28 July 2024:

- Entry #1: Go with the flow

If the current bar close is less than the previous bar close and if the current position profit is less than negative openloss variable or if the current position is flat, sell short at open of next bar. Do the exact opposite for long positions

Tested with XAUUSD from 16.7.2024 to 28.7.2024: Winrate 44%, RR 2:1, Sharp ratio 8.8, Max. equity drawdown 51%.





Disclaimer: The goal of this EA is to provide many options for users. PLEASE OPTIMISE BY YOURSELF CAREFULLY BEFORE USING IT.



