Global Market Hidden Trends EA MT5

Global Market Hidden Trends EA is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy aimed at identifying hidden market patterns and assets pricing inefficiencies. Using big data analytics to comprehensively analyze the market, the EA identifies anomalies and overvalued or undervalued assets. The EA focuses on leveraging market inefficiencies and the opportunities they present.

Promotional Offer:
  • Discounted Price: $1,000 (Regular Price: $1,500)
  • 1-Month Subscription: $50 (Regular Price: $150)

This promotional offer is valid until January 25, 2025.


Important Notice: Our algorithm continually adapts to evolving market conditions by learning from new data daily through advanced machine learning techniques, including Reinforcement Learning. This process involves extensive computational analysis performed on our servers. We release weekly updates to enhance the algorithm based on the latest market data. To ensure optimal performance, it is crucial to regularly update your EA by downloading the latest version and applying it in your trading terminal.

Key features:

  • Trading Frequency: The EA implements a medium-term strategy
  • Technological Basis: The modern methodologies and technologies for developing trading systems were used to create the EA, including machine learning, AI, statistical modeling, and complex mathematical methods for analyzing and processing data.
  • No Grid or Martingale: The EA does not use grid or martingale strategies, which are often associated with high risk in trading.
  • Dynamic Optimization: The EA constantly optimizes its parameters and adapts to changing market conditions to maintain stable performance.
  • Swap Cost Accounting: The EA algorithm selects trade sets by considering the potential profitability of the trade itself and the associated swap costs.
  • Multi-Symbol Trading: The EA trades on many pairs simultaneously, allowing it to be launched on any symbol.
  • Timeframe Irrelevancy: The EA algorithm is not tied to any specific timeframe and works based on the current price, which is the same across all timeframes.
  • Broker Flexibility: Due to its medium-term strategy, the EA is not sensitive to spreads and does not impose strict requirements on execution speed, making it compatible with any broker.

The algorithm for selecting assets is based on market-neutral strategies, designed to reduce exposure to market volatility. This approach seeks to manage risks effectively and identify trading opportunities, regardless of market direction.

One of the features of the Global Market Hidden Trends EA is its dynamic adaptability. Unlike other EAs that rely on static optimization, this EA continually adjusts its parameters to align with changing market conditions, aiming to maintain consistent performance.

Global Market Hidden Trends EA is a full-fledged intelligent algorithm. Its creation involved the use of modern methodologies and technologies in trading system development, including machine learning, AI, statistical modeling, and complex mathematical methods for data analysis and processing. In our research, we also used the practices and ideas of hedge fund analysts that became publicly available, integrating those methods that performed well during testing into our strategy.

Our EA is the culmination of more than 5 years of intensive research, development, and constant testing. A whole team of specialists worked on the creation of the EA, including software engineers, mathematicians, practicing traders, and analysts. During this long period, the trading algorithm was constantly evolving and improving. We are now prepared to grant access to our trading system, allowing you to assess its capabilities and performance under various market conditions.

Swap

Our trading strategy focuses on the medium/long term, so swap can significantly affect the overall profitability. We have taken this into account. The algorithm of our trading system selects sets of trades considering the potential profitability of the trade itself and the associated swap costs. Often, the algorithm can open trades with a positive swap (the so-called carry trades). Over time, market conditions can change, and swap can become negative. Please note that swap can differ between brokers. The algorithm uses the swap data of the broker on which it is launched.

Capital and risk management

Our trading system includes numerous conditions and parameters to effectively minimize risks. The EA has a dynamic risk management module that continuously evaluates market conditions and adjusts trading parameters depending on the market situation. Although we cannot fully disclose the specifics of our risk management algorithm, we can share some fundamental aspects. One main approach is diversification, which involves distributing funds across different assets to reduce overall risk. Additionally, the EA manages risks by controlling the maximum amount of capital invested in a particular asset (max exposure per asset), reducing the likelihood of a strong drawdown in the event of an extraordinary change in the asset price.

Recommendations and settings

  • Minimum deposit: The algorithm does not impose minimum capital requirements. However, the larger the capital, the higher level of diversification the algorithm can achieve. Thus, for an account with a small capital, the risk increases. For full diversification, it is recommended to use accounts with at least $50,000 USD, although the algorithm will be able to trade on an account with a capital of $10,000 USD and less.
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Ease of launch: No additional files are required.

  • Symbol: Any. The algorithm trades on many pairs simultaneously and can be launched on any symbol. The assets used by the algorithm include: 

Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CZK, HUF, NOK, PLN, SEK, CNH, HKD, SGD, TRY, ZAR, MXN
Metals: Copper, XAG, XAU, XPD, XPT
Currency indices: JPYX, USDX, EURX
Country indices: UK100, US2000, US30, US500, SPA35, SWI20, SA40, NOR25, NAS100, NETH25, JPN225, MidDE50, GER40, GERTEC30, HK50, EUSTX50, FRA40, CHINAH, CN50, CA60, AUS200
  • Lot size: The lot size is calculated by the algorithm based on internal data to balance the value of assets within one transaction. The trader has the option to use a lot multiplier, which is tied to the capital size. When using a lot multiplier, the algorithm will increase the calculated lots for transactions accordingly, leading to an increase in capital used for each transaction. This, in turn, decreases diversification, so using high values for this parameter is not recommended.
  • Timeframe: Any. We consider the division into timeframes artificial which does not reflect the real picture of the market in any way. The algorithm is not tied to the use of any timeframe and works based on the current price, which is the same for all timeframes.
  • Brokers: Any. Due to the medium-term strategy type, the algorithm: 
    • is not sensitive to spread, although it takes it into account in its operations;
    • does not impose strict requirements on execution speed.
 However, brokers with smaller spreads and high execution speeds are preferable.

  • It is recommended to use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA.

Testing on historical data

To run a test on historical data, you can specify any symbol and timeframe. We recommend running the test using the “1 minute OHLC” mode or even “Open prices only” to speed it up. This will not significantly affect the testing results. You can verify this by running a long test using the "Every tick" method (for example, over a period of one year) and comparing it with the test results using "Open prices only."

Please note that running in "Every tick" mode will require downloading a large amount of tick data (tens, if not hundreds of gigabytes, depending on the selected testing period), as the EA trades on many symbols simultaneously. Additionally, MT5 does not contain historical data on swap values, meaning the algorithm will use current swap values for testing.

Parameters

  • Validator mode – Always set this to FALSE. This parameter reduces the number of assets used in a back-test to speed up the test in the MQL5 validator. Otherwise, the test takes too long, and the algorithm cannot be uploaded.
  • Magic number – A unique EA identifier.
  • Lot multiplier per capital – Multiplies the lots calculated by the EA. This parameter is linked with the next parameter and increases automatically as your capital increases.
  • Capital for lot multiplier – Specifies the amount of capital based on which the lot multiplier will increase.
  • Averaging assessment – Sets the aggressiveness of averaging your positions before the market imbalance is equalized.
  • Equity stop loss (drawdown % of balance) – Closes all positions in case of a specified drawdown.
  • Swap policy – Sets your swap assessment: choose to be conservative (open trades only with positive swap ) or ignore swap entirely.
  • Abnormal trade length (days) – If a set of trades is not closed after this many days, the EA will focus on closing it as soon as possible.
  • Assets to exclude – List assets you wish to ignore in trading. For example, after 2022, you may choose not to trade the Turkish Lira due to economic issues in Turkey. Specify assets separated by commas, e.g., "TRY,XAG,HKD" (without quotes). Note that excluding risky assets may reduce risk but also decrease gain opportunities.
  • Risk multiplier – Sets your risk assessment. Each asset has a risk evaluation that limits the amount of funds that can be invested in this particular asset. By changing the risk multiplier you can reduce or increase the maximum investment per asset thus increasing your return on invested capital. Please remember that higher returns come with a higher risk (a higher potential drawdown).
  • Symbols mapping – In this section you can specify the exact name of the related instrument that is used in your MT5 platform. For example, in case your broker adds a prefix or a suffix to currency pair instruments, or if any of the indices is named in your MT5 differently than it is configured in the EA.


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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Follow the channel for the latest update Only   1  copies left at current price! Final price: $1999.99 LIVE ACCOUNT RESULT  - 18 MONTHS Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynami
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William Brandon Autry
4.76 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
GoldRatchet MT5
Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
Experts
GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Aleksandr LT
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Aleksandr LT 2024.08.29 09:28 
 

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