DF HFT Prop

DF HFT PROP EA: High-Frequency Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenges DF HFT PROP EA is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading (HFT), specifically to overcome challenges posed by proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that employ stop orders for market entry during trending conditions.

Optimized for the US30, it operates during the New York session's opening, capitalizing on the US30's trending behavior, typically lasting 15-30 minutes. With HFT PROP EA, traders can efficiently meet prop firm challenges, especially those without lot size restrictions, within minutes.

Advantages:

Unlimited Use: One-time payment grants unlimited use of the bot. No VPS Required: Operates effectively without the need for a VPS. High-Impact News Trading: Excels during high-impact news events, aligned with prop firm policies. Broad Compatibility: Compatible with over 10 proprietary trading firms; contact us for the full list. Lifetime Support: Includes lifetime support with your purchase. Comprehensive Package: Receive setfiles, usage instructions, VPS details, and setup guidance upon purchase.



Live Demonstration:

Check its live performance on MT4 using the following account details:

Account ID: 21753376

Investor Password: DFHFTPROP1

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo02


Recommendations:

User-Friendly: Simple to load and activate. Lot Size Adjustment: Adjust the lot size based on your account size for optimal performance. Specific Operation: Use on US30/DJI/USA30ix/DJ30 during New York opening hours, following provided setfiles. Exclusive Use: Designed exclusively for passing Prop Firm challenges. Avoid Live Accounts: Do not run on live or funded accounts due to potential slippage, which could make it unprofitable. Use solely for passing HFT challenges. Strict Adherence: Follow the provided instructions precisely for best results.


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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
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