DF HFT PROP EA: High-Frequency Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenges DF HFT PROP EA is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading (HFT), specifically to overcome challenges posed by proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that employ stop orders for market entry during trending conditions.

Optimized for the US30, it operates during the New York session's opening, capitalizing on the US30's trending behavior, typically lasting 15-30 minutes. With HFT PROP EA, traders can efficiently meet prop firm challenges, especially those without lot size restrictions, within minutes.

Advantages:

Unlimited Use: One-time payment grants unlimited use of the bot. No VPS Required: Operates effectively without the need for a VPS. High-Impact News Trading: Excels during high-impact news events, aligned with prop firm policies. Broad Compatibility: Compatible with over 10 proprietary trading firms; contact us for the full list. Lifetime Support: Includes lifetime support with your purchase. Comprehensive Package: Receive setfiles, usage instructions, VPS details, and setup guidance upon purchase.



Live Demonstration:

Check its live performance on MT4 using the following account details:

Account ID: 21753376

Investor Password: DFHFTPROP1

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo02


Recommendations:

User-Friendly: Simple to load and activate. Lot Size Adjustment: Adjust the lot size based on your account size for optimal performance. Specific Operation: Use on US30/DJI/USA30ix/DJ30 during New York opening hours, following provided setfiles. Exclusive Use: Designed exclusively for passing Prop Firm challenges. Avoid Live Accounts: Do not run on live or funded accounts due to potential slippage, which could make it unprofitable. Use solely for passing HFT challenges. Strict Adherence: Follow the provided instructions precisely for best results.


