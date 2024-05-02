TigerSignals

Elevate your trading game with TigerSignals – the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator.

Designed for simplicity and precision, TigerSignals provides crystal-clear buy and sell signals, making it a must-have for traders of all levels.

Features:

  1. User-Friendly: Easy-to-use interface ensures hassle-free integration into your trading strategy.

  2. Alerts: Sound, phone, and email alerts. Receive notifications when a new signal appears, giving you the freedom to step away from the chart!

  3. Lot Size Calculator: A convenient tool to simplify your trading by calculating lot sizes.

you can Watch the this video (from 2:14 to 4:23) to learn how to use them.

Do the signals repaint?

Yes, it's possible that approximately one out of every three to four signals may repaint. However, signals exhibiting clear trends, such as those forming higher highs/higher lows or lower highs/lower lows, typically do not repaint. To ensure optimal performance and accuracy, we highly recommend testing the indicator (the free demo version) in MetaTrader 4's strategy tester before implementing it in live trading scenarios. This testing process allows you to familiarize yourself with the indicator's behavior and validate its effectiveness within your trading strategy.



