B4S PriceLevel Watcher

Brief Description

The B4S PriceLevel Watcher is a useful indicator designed to empower traders with precise price level notifications. It allows users to set customizable notifications based on specific price types, such as close, high, low, ask, bid, or either ask or bid of the current candle.

 

Problem being solved

In the ever-evolving world of trading, staying attuned to price movements is paramount. Traders need to remain vigilant, ready to act swiftly as market conditions change. However, the challenge lies in the impossibility of keeping an unblinking eye on the charts 24/7. Critical price levels can be breached in the blink of an eye, leading to missed opportunities or unexpected losses.

 

How B4S PriceLevel Watcher Addresses the Challenge

The B4S PriceLevel Watcher is the solution to the trader's dilemma. By allowing users to set precise price level notifications with customizable sounds and modals, this indicator ensures that traders never miss a crucial market development. Here's how:

  1. Automated Alerts: The indicator automates the process of monitoring specific price levels. Users can set alerts for various price types, activating them with a single click.
  2. Visual Guidance: The adjustable horizontal lines provide a visual representation of targeted price levels, making it easy for traders to set and modify alerts with precision.
  3. Persistent Settings: Save your preferred settings and eliminate the need to repeatedly configure the indicator. Your customized alerts persist across MT5 restarts, ensuring continuous monitoring without manual intervention.
  4. Flexible Notifications: Choose from a variety of sounds or opt for a silent modal notification. This flexibility allows traders to customize their alert system based on personal preferences and the urgency of the situation.

 

 

Features & Settings

User Settings Available

  1. Activation Types:
    • Above: Track when the price goes above a certain point.
    • Below: Monitor price movement below a specified level.
  2. Price Type Selection:
    • Choose from various price types (close, ask, bid, high, low) for each activation button.
    • Price type dropdown lists enable precise customization.
  3. Adjustable Horizontal Lines:
    • Pressing activation buttons draws horizontal lines on the chart.
    • Lines are fully adjustable, allowing users to set desired price levels visually.
  4. Color Customization:
    • Set line colors based on user preferences.
    • Default color is green.
  5. Persistent Settings:
    • User preferences are saved, ensuring continuity across MT5 restarts.
    • Modify settings easily with a Boolean toggle.

Notifications

  1. Modal Notification:
    • A modal appears, displaying target price, price type, and timestamp (server and local time).
  2. Sound Alerts:
    • Choose from a variety of custom sounds or opt for no sound.
    • Tailor audio notifications based on specific price types and activation methods.

 

Why B4S PriceLevel Watcher?

  • Precision: Set precise price levels for alerts with various activation types.
  • Flexibility: Customize preferences to suit individual trading strategies.
  • Efficiency: Visualize and adjust alerts quickly with intuitive chart interactions.
  • Persistent Settings: Save time by keeping preferred settings across MT5 restarts.

 

How to Use

  1. Select Price Type:
    • Choose the desired price type for each activation button from the dropdown lists.
  2. Activate Alert:
    • Press Above or Below button to activate the desired price level.
  3. Adjust Line:
    • Drag the line to your target price level on the chart.
  4. Choose Notification Sound:
    • Select your preferred notification sound or opt for no sound.

 

Why It Matters

  1. Timely Decision-Making: Markets move rapidly, and delays in decision-making can result in missed profitable trades or preventable losses.
  2. Risk Management: Identifying key price levels is crucial for effective risk management. Failing to act promptly on price breaches may expose traders to unnecessary risks.
  3. Opportunity Maximization: Every second counts in trading. Being aware of price movements at the right moment enables traders to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
  4. Reduced Stress: Constantly monitoring charts can be mentally exhausting. Traders need a solution that provides alerts, allowing them to step away from the screen without fear of missing critical market events.

 

The Results

  • Stay informed about critical price movements with visual and audible notification alerts.
  • Streamline your trading strategy with persistent settings that save time and effort.

 

Take Charge of Your Trading Journey

With the B4S PriceLevel Watcher, traders can break free from the constraints of round-the-clock chart monitoring. Stay informed, make timely decisions, and seize opportunities without the stress of constantly staring at the screen. Elevate your trading experience and let the B4S PriceLevel Watcher empower you to trade with confidence and efficiency.

 

Related Topics

  1. B4S
  2. #PriceAlerts
  3. #TechnicalAnalysis
  4. #ForexTrading
  5. #MarketVolatility
  6. #TradingStrategies
  7. #PriceLevelNotifications
  8. #MT5Indicators
  9. #RiskManagement
  10. #TradingTools
  11. #MarketAlerts
  12. #PriceLevelAlerts
  13. #TradingEfficiency
  14. #TradeNotifications
  15. #ChartAnalysis
  16. #PriceMonitoring
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