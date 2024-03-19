Brief Description

B4S Economic News Radar now offers enhanced features to keep traders informed and empowered. Experience comprehensive news coverage directly on your trading chart, including upcoming and past events, customizable reminders, and automatic time zone adjustments.

Why News Events Matter:

Market volatility triggered by economic indicators, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events can significantly impact trading outcomes. Stay ahead of these shifts with timely information and swift reactions to high-impact news events.

Key Features

Intuitive Panel Control: Easily configure the indicator with toggles for News Dashboard, News Lines, and News Reminders.

Easily configure the indicator with toggles for News Dashboard, News Lines, and News Reminders. Customizable Display: Choose between past or future news event display and set dashboard position and row count for optimal viewing.

Choose between past or future news event display and set dashboard position and row count for optimal viewing. Upcoming News Reminders: Receive customizable reminders for high, moderate, or low importance news events.

Receive customizable reminders for high, moderate, or low importance news events. Dual Time Zone Display: View news event details in both broker and local time zones with automatic time zone calculations.

Exploring individual features:

1. News Dashboard

Display upcoming news events directly on your chart.

Click on any news object in the dashboard to open a modal dialog with detailed information about that specific event.

Customize the number of events shown on the dashboard.

Option to use stars to indicate news importance.

2. News Vertical Lines

Vertical lines drawn on the chart marking the date and time of news events.

Adjustable style, width, and number of weeks for vertical lines display.

3. Interactive Modal Dialog:

Clicking on a news event within the dashboard triggers a modal dialog, providing in-depth information about the selected news release.

Modal dialog includes details such as the event's significance, historical data, and expert analysis, empowering traders with comprehensive insights.

4. Personalized News Reminders

Receive reminders for upcoming news events, customizable with different notification sounds.

Set reminders for high, moderate, low, or unset importance news.

5. Customization Options

Choose specific country codes to filter news events.

Define possible high-impact news terms for accurate event detection.

Customize colors for different levels of news importance.

6. Dynamic Time Range:

Customize the dashboard to show events based on the visible time range on the chart.

7. Settings Persistence

Set your preferred settings once, and they will be saved for future restarts.

Easily toggle and activate changes using a simple Boolean switch in the input section.

Note:

The indicator requires an active internet connection to access real-time economic data.

Why B4S Economic News Radar?

Stay informed and react swiftly to market-moving news events.

Seamlessly integrate news information onto your trading chart.

Customize settings to suit your trading preferences with ease.

Enjoy hassle-free use across different trading sessions with the persistence feature.

The Results

Enhanced awareness of critical news events affecting the markets.

Improved decision-making with comprehensive event details readily available.

This indispensable tool bridges the gap between traders and vital economic information. Upgrade your MT5 experience today for a competitive edge in the dynamic world of trading!

Related Topics:

#B4S #B4S Indicator #Market Volatility Analysis and Economic Events #Real-Time Economic Data Interpretation #Event-Driven Trading Techniques #Forex News Trading Essentials #Forex Market Sentiment Analysis #News Event Correlation with Price Movements #Commodity Price Movements and Economic Indicators #Technical Analysis Integration with Economic Events #Global Economic Calendar Management #Interpreting Federal Reserve Announcements #Understanding Non-Farm Payroll Reports #Risk Management During News Trading #Technical Analysis Combined with News Events #Central Bank Decisions and Market Sentiment #Geopolitical Events and Currency Markets #News-Driven Markets #Global Economic Trends and Market Opportunities #Quantitative Analysis of News Impact #Market Volatility during News Events



