B4S Economic News Radar

Brief Description

B4S Economic News Radar now offers enhanced features to keep traders informed and empowered. Experience comprehensive news coverage directly on your trading chart, including upcoming and past events, customizable reminders, and automatic time zone adjustments.

Why News Events Matter:

Market volatility triggered by economic indicators, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events can significantly impact trading outcomes. Stay ahead of these shifts with timely information and swift reactions to high-impact news events.

Key Features

  • Intuitive Panel Control: Easily configure the indicator with toggles for News Dashboard, News Lines, and News Reminders.
  • Customizable Display: Choose between past or future news event display and set dashboard position and row count for optimal viewing.
  • Upcoming News Reminders: Receive customizable reminders for high, moderate, or low importance news events.
  • Dual Time Zone Display: View news event details in both broker and local time zones with automatic time zone calculations.

Exploring individual features:

1. News Dashboard

  • Display upcoming news events directly on your chart.
  • Click on any news object in the dashboard to open a modal dialog with detailed information about that specific event.
  • Customize the number of events shown on the dashboard.
  • Option to use stars to indicate news importance.

2. News Vertical Lines

  • Vertical lines drawn on the chart marking the date and time of news events.
  • Adjustable style, width, and number of weeks for vertical lines display.

3. Interactive Modal Dialog:

  • Clicking on a news event within the dashboard triggers a modal dialog, providing in-depth information about the selected news release.
  • Modal dialog includes details such as the event's significance, historical data, and expert analysis, empowering traders with comprehensive insights.

4. Personalized News Reminders

  • Receive reminders for upcoming news events, customizable with different notification sounds.
  • Set reminders for high, moderate, low, or unset importance news.

5. Customization Options

  • Choose specific country codes to filter news events.
  • Define possible high-impact news terms for accurate event detection.
  • Customize colors for different levels of news importance.

6. Dynamic Time Range:

  • Customize the dashboard to show events based on the visible time range on the chart.

7. Settings Persistence

  • Set your preferred settings once, and they will be saved for future restarts.
  • Easily toggle and activate changes using a simple Boolean switch in the input section.

Note:

The indicator requires an active internet connection to access real-time economic data.

Why B4S Economic News Radar?

  • Stay informed and react swiftly to market-moving news events.
  • Seamlessly integrate news information onto your trading chart.
  • Customize settings to suit your trading preferences with ease.
  • Enjoy hassle-free use across different trading sessions with the persistence feature.

The Results

  • Enhanced awareness of critical news events affecting the markets.
  • Improved decision-making with comprehensive event details readily available.

This indispensable tool bridges the gap between traders and vital economic information. Upgrade your MT5 experience today for a competitive edge in the dynamic world of trading!

Related Topics:

  1. #B4S
  2. #B4S Indicator
  3. #Market Volatility Analysis and Economic Events
  4. #Real-Time Economic Data Interpretation
  5. #Event-Driven Trading Techniques
  6. #Forex News Trading Essentials
  7. #Forex Market Sentiment Analysis
  8. #News Event Correlation with Price Movements
  9. #Commodity Price Movements and Economic Indicators
  10. #Technical Analysis Integration with Economic Events
  11. #Global Economic Calendar Management
  12. #Interpreting Federal Reserve Announcements
  13. #Understanding Non-Farm Payroll Reports
  14. #Risk Management During News Trading
  15. #Technical Analysis Combined with News Events
  16. #Central Bank Decisions and Market Sentiment
  17. #Geopolitical Events and Currency Markets
  18. #News-Driven Markets
  19. #Global Economic Trends and Market Opportunities
  20. #Quantitative Analysis of News Impact
  21. #Market Volatility during News Events


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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