Sivira system

The basic trading rules focus on the divergence with Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, and the length of the candlestick wicks.

For USD/JPY and cross yen pairs, a trailing stop is incorporated, allowing for significant profits during strong rebounds, and steadily collecting a few pips of profit during weak rebounds.

It should be noted that the effectiveness of this method does not apply to currencies and timeframes other than USD/JPY and cross yen pairs on the 5-minute chart.

The stop loss is set at 7 pips. (Larger market movements may result in greater losses.)

A spread of less than 0.5 pips is desirable; performance significantly declines with larger spreads.

・Recommended Currency & Timeframe

→ USD/JPY, Cross yen pairs · 5-minute chart

・Entry Lot

→ 1

・Recommendations

→ It is advisable not to operate during markets with extremely low volume, such as during the year-end and New Year period, or when spreads are significantly diverged.

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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Trendline indicator white
Akihiro Inoue
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This indicator is a simple trend line indicator. The upper trend line is the highest price of 60 past candlesticks, the highest price of 30 past candlesticks, The bottom line is the trend line that connects the lowest price of 60 past candlesticks and the lowest price of 30 past candlesticks. *The color of the trend line is white. Notes This indicator is created with the above configuration, so if the highest and lowest prices of the past 60 candlesticks and 30 candlesticks are the same,
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