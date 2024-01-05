Donchian Channel Customizable

The Donchian Channel Indicator helps to identyfy the market trend and the breakouts of the channel.

Breaking above means the momentum of the market is highly bullish.

Breaking below means the momentum of the market is highly bearish.


SETTINGS:

PERIOD - default value 20. The number of last candles beeing taken into account when generating the line.

OFFSET - default value 0. The percentage number that makes the channel bigger or smaller.

LINE_COLOR - default color is set Blue. Here you can set whatever color that will be visible on your chart.


Works on all timeframes.

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