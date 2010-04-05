VolumeFXanalyzer2

VolumeFxAnalyzer can trade on all Forex pairs and indices. It is a trend following type system that analyzes the various volumes and enters into volumetric confirmations and trend strength. The system also works very well on indices such as SP500.

-No martingala/anti-martingala System

- Position sizing and money manager in percentage % of Equity

- Take profit with multiplier

-Session Trading Personalizable

-Breakeven when position reaches some distance

-Partial Close, For take some profit during the operation

-Filter for trend change direction

-Magicnumber

-Panel Info With Account information

-Low Drawdown

-Good Profit

1. Setting Time Filter

StartTime1 Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA begins taking trades or analyzing the market.

Example: If set to 9.00, the EA will only open new trades at or after 9:00 broker/server time. candleShift The candle index offset used in calculations.

A value of 0 often refers to the current (forming) candle, 1 refers to the last closed candle, etc.

Used if you want signals to be based on a specific candle in the past rather than the most recent one. EndTime1 Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA stops opening new trades.

Example: If set to 17.00, the EA will not open trades after 17:00 broker/server time. mincandepth The minimum candle size or range (often in pips or points) required before considering a trade.

Helps filter out very small (quiet) candles. maxcandepth The maximum candle size or range allowed for a valid signal.

Helps avoid entering trades on extremely large, volatile candles. stop buy or sell after Change in % A percentage-based filter that, once price has moved by a certain percentage from a reference point (e.g., the day’s open or the entry price), the EA will stop placing new trades in that direction.

Used to avoid chasing big moves after a large percentage shift in price. cancel this setting is current week This may indicate that the EA’s time filter or trade filter resets weekly.

If true , it might mean the time filter is only valid for the current week and resets at the start of the next week.

2. Setting MONEY MANAGER

RiskPercent The percentage of your account balance (or equity) to risk per trade.

Example: If set to 1.0, each trade will risk 1% of the account. stoplosspercent Another percentage-based parameter related to stop loss sizing.

Could mean the stop loss is calculated as a percentage of account balance or a percentage of price.

The exact usage depends on the EA’s internal logic. profit factor Often used to indicate a desired ratio of profit relative to risk (e.g., Risk:Reward).

Could also be used to scale the take profit distance.

For example, a profit factor of 2 might aim for a take profit twice the size of the stop loss. incrementa take profit dopo 3 taglio di sl Translated: “Increase take profit after 3 stop loss hits” or “after 3 partial stop adjustments.”

Suggests that if the EA experiences a certain condition (like multiple stop-loss triggers or partial closures), it then increases the take profit distance.

3. Setting BREAKEVEN and CUTPARTIAL

use breakeven Enables or disables the breakeven function.

When true, the EA will move the stop loss to entry price (breakeven) after a certain profit threshold. breakeven pips (sometimes labeled again further down) The number of pips in profit at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven. minimal Profit pip The minimum amount of profit (in pips) needed before certain actions (like partial close or breakeven) can occur. level to cut The profit level (in pips or price) at which a partial closure (cut) is triggered. partial to cut The percentage or fraction of the position to close when partial closure is triggered.

Example: 0.5 means closing half of the current position size. cut to remain The fraction or lot size that remains open after the partial closure.

Often used together with “partial to cut” to define how much stays in the market. wait to cut pos in 1? Possibly a setting to wait a certain number of candles or a specific condition before performing the partial close.

“in 1” might mean “on the next bar” or after one more bar/candle. use trailing after partial When true, after the partial closure occurs, the EA activates a trailing stop on the remaining position. time for trailing Defines how frequently or when the trailing stop updates (in bars, minutes, or some internal measure). move BE dopo i 3 taglio Translated: “Move breakeven after 3 partial closures” or “3 cuts.”

If you have multiple partial cuts, this setting might move the stop loss to breakeven after the third one.

4. Setting Candle Filter

Candle Body Range in % A filter that checks the candle’s body size relative to its total range (or possibly relative to average candle size).

If the body is too small or too large (in percentage terms), the EA may skip trading signals. shift Similar to candleShift , it refers to which historical candle to analyze for the filter.

, it refers to which historical candle to analyze for the filter. A shift of 1 usually means the last closed candle, 2 means two candles ago, etc.

5. Setting Indicator 1 (e.g., ATR)

atrPeriod The period used for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation (e.g., 14). atrMultiplier A multiplier applied to the ATR value.

Often used for setting stop loss or take profit levels (e.g., SL = ATR * atrMultiplier). alertsOn Enables or disables pop-up or chart alerts. alertsMessage Determines whether an alert message is displayed when a signal occurs. alertsSound Plays a sound when an alert is triggered.

6. Setting 2 Indicator VOLUME / MA_Method (if applicable)

MA_Method The type of Moving Average used in calculations (e.g., 0 = Simple, 1 = Exponential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear Weighted). Sometimes used in volume-based or confirmation filters if the system uses a moving average on volume data.

Other volume-related parameters (not fully visible in the screenshot) could define: Volume threshold (minimum or maximum volume to trade) Lookback period (how many bars to average volume) Volume-based filters (e.g., trade only if volume is above a certain average)





