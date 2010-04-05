VolumeFXanalyzer2

VolumeFxAnalyzer can trade on all Forex pairs and indices. It is a trend following type system that analyzes the various volumes and enters into volumetric confirmations and trend strength. The system also works very well on indices such as SP500.

 

-No martingala/anti-martingala System

- Position sizing and money manager in percentage % of Equity 

- Take profit with multiplier

-Session Trading Personalizable

-Breakeven when position reaches some distance

-Partial Close, For take some profit during the operation

-Filter for trend change direction

-Magicnumber

-Panel Info With Account information

-Low Drawdown

-Good Profit

1. Setting Time Filter

  1. StartTime1

    • Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA begins taking trades or analyzing the market.
    • Example: If set to 9.00, the EA will only open new trades at or after 9:00 broker/server time.

  2. candleShift

    • The candle index offset used in calculations.
    • A value of 0 often refers to the current (forming) candle, 1 refers to the last closed candle, etc.
    • Used if you want signals to be based on a specific candle in the past rather than the most recent one.

  3. EndTime1

    • Defines the time (hour/minute) at which the EA stops opening new trades.
    • Example: If set to 17.00, the EA will not open trades after 17:00 broker/server time.

  4. mincandepth

    • The minimum candle size or range (often in pips or points) required before considering a trade.
    • Helps filter out very small (quiet) candles.

  5. maxcandepth

    • The maximum candle size or range allowed for a valid signal.
    • Helps avoid entering trades on extremely large, volatile candles.

  6. stop buy or sell after Change in %

    • A percentage-based filter that, once price has moved by a certain percentage from a reference point (e.g., the day’s open or the entry price), the EA will stop placing new trades in that direction.
    • Used to avoid chasing big moves after a large percentage shift in price.

  7. cancel this setting is current week

    • This may indicate that the EA’s time filter or trade filter resets weekly.
    • If true , it might mean the time filter is only valid for the current week and resets at the start of the next week.

2. Setting MONEY MANAGER

  1. RiskPercent

    • The percentage of your account balance (or equity) to risk per trade.
    • Example: If set to 1.0, each trade will risk 1% of the account.

  2. stoplosspercent

    • Another percentage-based parameter related to stop loss sizing.
    • Could mean the stop loss is calculated as a percentage of account balance or a percentage of price.
    • The exact usage depends on the EA’s internal logic.

  3. profit factor

    • Often used to indicate a desired ratio of profit relative to risk (e.g., Risk:Reward).
    • Could also be used to scale the take profit distance.
    • For example, a profit factor of 2 might aim for a take profit twice the size of the stop loss.

  4. incrementa take profit dopo 3 taglio di sl

    • Translated: “Increase take profit after 3 stop loss hits” or “after 3 partial stop adjustments.”
    • Suggests that if the EA experiences a certain condition (like multiple stop-loss triggers or partial closures), it then increases the take profit distance.

3. Setting BREAKEVEN and CUTPARTIAL

  1. use breakeven

    • Enables or disables the breakeven function.
    • When true, the EA will move the stop loss to entry price (breakeven) after a certain profit threshold.

  2. breakeven pips (sometimes labeled again further down)

    • The number of pips in profit at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

  3. minimal Profit pip

    • The minimum amount of profit (in pips) needed before certain actions (like partial close or breakeven) can occur.

  4. level to cut

    • The profit level (in pips or price) at which a partial closure (cut) is triggered.

  5. partial to cut

    • The percentage or fraction of the position to close when partial closure is triggered.
    • Example: 0.5 means closing half of the current position size.

  6. cut to remain

    • The fraction or lot size that remains open after the partial closure.
    • Often used together with “partial to cut” to define how much stays in the market.

  7. wait to cut pos in 1?

    • Possibly a setting to wait a certain number of candles or a specific condition before performing the partial close.
    • “in 1” might mean “on the next bar” or after one more bar/candle.

  8. use trailing after partial

    • When true, after the partial closure occurs, the EA activates a trailing stop on the remaining position.

  9. time for trailing

    • Defines how frequently or when the trailing stop updates (in bars, minutes, or some internal measure).

  10. move BE dopo i 3 taglio

    • Translated: “Move breakeven after 3 partial closures” or “3 cuts.”
    • If you have multiple partial cuts, this setting might move the stop loss to breakeven after the third one.

4. Setting Candle Filter

  1. Candle Body Range in %

    • A filter that checks the candle’s body size relative to its total range (or possibly relative to average candle size).
    • If the body is too small or too large (in percentage terms), the EA may skip trading signals.

  2. shift

    • Similar to candleShift, it refers to which historical candle to analyze for the filter.
    • A shift of 1 usually means the last closed candle, 2 means two candles ago, etc.

5. Setting Indicator 1 (e.g., ATR)

  1. atrPeriod

    • The period used for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation (e.g., 14).

  2. atrMultiplier

    • A multiplier applied to the ATR value.
    • Often used for setting stop loss or take profit levels (e.g., SL = ATR * atrMultiplier).

  3. alertsOn

    • Enables or disables pop-up or chart alerts.

  4. alertsMessage

    • Determines whether an alert message is displayed when a signal occurs.

  5. alertsSound

    • Plays a sound when an alert is triggered.

6. Setting 2 Indicator VOLUME / MA_Method (if applicable)

  • MA_Method

    • The type of Moving Average used in calculations (e.g., 0 = Simple, 1 = Exponential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear Weighted).
    • Sometimes used in volume-based or confirmation filters if the system uses a moving average on volume data.

  • Other volume-related parameters (not fully visible in the screenshot) could define:

    • Volume threshold (minimum or maximum volume to trade)
    • Lookback period (how many bars to average volume)
    • Volume-based filters (e.g., trade only if volume is above a certain average)



Every month I will make some optimizations so that you always have the best performing system

