INDICES TIME FRAME BREAKOUT EA V2 BACKTESTING RESULTS & SET FILES

BACKTESTING RESULTS AND SETTING FOR EXAMPLE PRESENTING ON ATTACHED SCREENSHOTS:



This page contains set files for Indices Time Frame BreakOut EA available on the marketplace:

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109726

The full manual for the EA detailing all inputs is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755302

There are two examples with set files.

EXAMPLE 1

we use Broker: Pepperstone and tester setting is shown on next picture:

We use Dax index, Time Frame H1 and testing period from 2023/11/01 till 2024/02/23.

All other settings are in the set file you can download at the bottom of this blog post.

Set file has name Example1.set

Strategy for this Example:



Let's clarify the basic description of the strategy implemented in the EA (Expert Advisor) using an example one. We aim to trade breakouts of CLOSE defined by the signal candle /bar/ at 9:00 on the DAX - Franfurkt Time. This strategy is based on the fact that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opens at 9:00 SEC. The program loads the CLOSE of the signal bar that ends at 9:00 and tries to take advantage of the initial momentum at the market opening. This means that when the market goes up at the opening and breaks the Close level plus additional entry points, a Long position is immediately opened. Conversely, when the market goes down at the opening and breaks the Close level minus additional entry points, a Short position is opened. The strategy works with the setting of just first trade to capitalize on the initial momentum. The result of this strategy in the tester with setting according to Example1.set are shown on next screenshots.













Example 2





we use Broker: Pepperstone and tester setting is shown on next picture:

We use Dax index, Time Frame 5M and testing period from 2023/10/01 till 2023/12/13.

All other settings are in the set file DaxIndex.set you can download at the bottom of this blog post.

Strategy for this Example:



Let's clarify the basic description of the strategy implemented in the EA (Expert Advisor) using an example. We aim to trade breakouts of levels defined by the signal candle /bar/ from 9:15 to 9:20 on the DAX - Franfurkt Time. This involves a 5-minute candle on the DAX asset. The tester setup process is as follows: 1. Select Strategy Tester and make setting based on picture above. Be sure select TF 5M. 2. Make setting of EA based on aatached set file at the botton of this blog.



Brief Description of setting of this example: SETTINGS LOTS FOR TRADE: we use method - Maximum Amount of Money to Risk per Trade - 100 EUR

SELECT TIME FOR SIGNAL BAR:

Signal Time Hour : 10 - PepperStone has Server Time GMT + 2 so we must input 10 which represents 9 Franfurkt Time





Signal Time Minutes: 20

Entry Additional Points: 100 - represnts 10 pips because Peperstone is single digit broker who quote a price as 16525.5





SL Additional Points: 40 IMPORTANT The Signal Time Hour and Minutes define the closing time of the signal bar. For example, if the EA is attached to a chart displaying the DAX asset with a 5-minute time frame, and the Signal Time Hour is set to 10, and Signal Time Minutes is set to 20, the signal bar is a 5-minute candle starting at 10:15 and closing at 10:20 - our example All other inputs can be found in attached set. file - DaxIndex.set. The input setting and result of this setting in tester are shown on next screenshots.







Conclusion



EA (Expert Advisor) allows tuning through its parameters in the tester for almost every type of market, whether it's a trending or ranging character, which could potentially be profitable. However, profitability in the tester, using historical data, does not guarantee profitability on real data. It is up to the user to find an effective way to test their strategies to make them as profitable as possible. The role of this EA is to provide meaningful input parameters, giving the user the most options to successfully configure the EA for various types of markets and underlying assets. We wish you good luck! 🍀





