Agi FX V2

Verified live track record. This EA is backed by real, MetaQuotes-verified accounts monitored live in the MQL5 Signals service – public growth, win-rate and drawdown you can check yourself. I deliver solid engineering, not profit promises; the live monitoring simply lets you judge the behaviour for yourself. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

 AGI FX V2

Trading activities often pose challenges, regardless of who you are. If you lack trading expertise and cannot control your emotions, you are likely to incur losses. Trading and investing can be daunting for you, but with an EA (Expert Advisor), you have the tools and guidance you need to make better, faster, and smarter decisions.

Introducing AGI FX V2. AGI FX V2 is an automated trading tool that will replace you in conducting forex trading activities. AGI FX V2 utilizes a combination of indicators to analyse the market and determine the opening positions of transactions, executing these positions when it receives signals from those indicators.

AGI FX V2 was developed by our R&D team, experts with over 10 years of experience, using advanced algorithms and combined indicators to analyse various factors that can influence the market. AGI FX V2 is our second product, which has also successfully passed rigorous testing according to our team’s strict standards.


ADVANTAGES

Why choose AGI FX V2?

Our EA (Expert Advisor) is capable to analysing a large amount of real-time data, enabling it to identify and discover necessary patterns for improved trading. Our EA boasts an outstanding track record, with a 5-year back test and over 1,5 years of real-time testing.

Furthermore, we also offer training for novice traders, making it easier to recognize and participate in trading activities and finally become expert.

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

We believe that technology and innovation will always assist us in various aspects, including investments and trading. We continuously work on improving the performance of our EA and developing other EA products that are better suited to your needs.

Please note that back test results do not guarantee future outcomes.


SPECIFICATION EA AGI FX V2:

·        Currency pair: EURUSD & GBPUSD

·        Timeframe: M30

·        Minimum deposit : $500

·        Account type: standard or cent

·        Brokers : all brokers

·        5 years Back test (2017 – 2022)

·        1,5 years Real test (start on July 2022)

·        Having 2 preset versions, standard risk and high risk."

·        Trading Strategy: Averaging Martingale, Hedging, Multicurrency

·        Risk management : cash management

·        Very easy to install

·        You can find back test results in comment section !

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MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
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4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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