Gold Hedge Pro MT4

Sometimes, the most challenging part after finding a solid strategy is implementing it repeatedly. For that reason, we've developed Gold Hedge Pro, which offers a winning strategy without the need for you to spend hours in front of the chart.





Important! Contact me immediately after purchase, and I'll provide you with the parameters I use!





Very important when testing the EA in the strategy tester. Without these resets, the EA will not function correctly.

Lot_Size - Reset to "0.01"

Initial Deposit - Reset to "$5,000"





How Does It Work?

Gold Hedge Pro is extremely easy to use. It works on any currency pair, but I exclusively use it on GOLD (XAUUSD)





Start by configuring your preferred trading channel and multiplier. When the market moves and reaches the channel's limits, the EA springs into action. Regardless of the movement direction, a trade is opened, and Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set. If the market turns against the position, our EA employs an intelligent hedging strategy by placing opposing trades with different lot sizes. This approach creates a trading channel with upper and lower Take Profit levels, along with an alternating series of buy and sell trades at specific points within the channel. As one of the Take Profit levels is reached - and we're confident it will - all open trades are closed, securing an accumulated profit.

Additionally, as the EA's performance is optimized in more volatile markets, we've implemented crucial filters to further enhance its effectiveness. We've introduced a time filter that restricts the EA's operation to specific times of the day, amplifying its profit potential. Furthermore, we've incorporated an ATR filter that evaluates market volatility, ensuring the EA operates under ideal conditions. We've also added a maximum spread control for the first trade. If the spread is excessively high, the EA will not open the first trade. Together, these filters refine the EA's strategy, ensuring it's tuned to maximize opportunities in the markets.





Why Should You Buy This EA?

Proven Strategy: The EA incorporates a winning strategy that's been developed and tested to capitalize on market fluctuations. With proven results in diverse conditions, it offers a solid approach to trading. Reliable Automation: By acquiring this EA, you automate the execution of your strategy. You won't need to spend hours monitoring the market in front of your computer. The EA does the heavy lifting for you, executing trades as per the defined criteria. Intelligent Risk Management: The EA employs intelligent risk management techniques, including a carefully crafted hedging strategy. This helps safeguard your capital against adverse market moves, maintaining a balance between risk and reward. Customizable Filters: This EA offers the flexibility to customize time and volatility filters to suit your preferences and market conditions. This allows you to adapt the EA according to your needs, maximizing its effectiveness in different scenarios.





Parameters:

• first_line - Top channel line

• second_line - Bottom channel line

• lot_Size - Size of the first lot

• multiplier - Multiplier for subsequent orders

• start_time - Start operation time

• end_time - End operation time

• ATR_Level - ATR level

• ATR_Period - ATR period

• max_spread - Maximum spread for the first trade

• Limit_Orders - Maximum number of hedges



• Manual_Mode - In manual mode, you make the first entry, and the EA manages the rest of the operation.





Recommendations:

• Minimum deposit: $5000





You can replicate the results obtained by configuring the tester with the data from the images.



