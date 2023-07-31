BearKa MT5

BearKa MT5 is a trend following expert, wich is highly configurable with input parameters. It uses standalon positions (not martingale!), so it's margin requirement is low. 

- Multiple type of position sizeing: fix lot, lot per 1000 capital, prots based
- Typical trade length: less than a day
- Costumizable Trailing stop, with step and move points. If price goes "Trailing Stop step" point, the expert moves stop by "Trailing Stop move" point, but don't move closer than "Trailing Stop minimal distance to price" point to the current price.
- Can limit concurrent position count
- Can close position with close rule, or just use trailing stop
- Can use with any instrument

- Ideal timeframe: M5
- Recommended deposit: 1000 USD, with 2% prots based position sizeing

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5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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