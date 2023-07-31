BearKa MT5 is a trend following expert, wich is highly configurable with input parameters. It uses standalon positions (not martingale!), so it's margin requirement is low.

- Multiple type of position sizeing: fix lot, lot per 1000 capital, prots based

- Typical trade length: less than a day

- Costumizable Trailing stop, with step and move points. If price goes "Trailing Stop step" point, the expert moves stop by "Trailing Stop move" point, but don't move closer than "Trailing Stop minimal distance to price" point to the current price.

- Can limit concurrent position count

- Can close position with close rule, or just use trailing stop

- Can use with any instrument