Flexi trend tracker indicator
- Indicators
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing the manual trading system "Flexi trend tracker indicator" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframes trading with medium/soft volatility pairs!
This system offers unique features:
- wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1, H2, H3, and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.
- the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out deposits but still feature stable market dynamics and constant volatility.
- adaptation to volatility: The system uses a dynamic averaging period that changes depending on market volatility, providing more accurate signals.
- quick response to price changes: The system measures the price difference over a certain period, allowing timely detection of trend changes.
- increased sensitivity to trend changes: The system quickly reacts to price changes, aiming to promptly identify the beginning of a new trend or corrective movements.
- applies a scalping method based on a short-medium term trend to achieve local goals and reduce risks.
- waits for confirmation of signals at the close of the timeframe for maximum accuracy and resistance to market fluctuations.
- tries to minimize trading risks and keep capital drawdown to a minimum.
- easy to use: choose pair & timeframe modes of the expert advisor and install it on the desired pair — and it is ready to go.
- easy of signal interpretation: The indicator provides clear and understandable signals, which makes decision-making easier for traders, even if they do not have deep knowledge of technical analysis.
- ability to optimize for different market conditions: Indicators can be configured in such a way as to best match the current timeframe and currency pair. Moreover, for each timeframe (from the list, the indicator can offer three proven independent trading methods, each of which can be used to hedge market risks.
- informative: The indicators provide traders with important information about the current state of the market, facilitating well-informed decisions.