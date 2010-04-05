LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper: Limited offer for $340---- Real Price $599.





Symbol: XAUUSD





Lazy Money Gold scalper works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically .

It works on basic martingale scalping strategy.

It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns.

LZM Gold scalper mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself.





We are in the market for more than 8yrs and used many EA's and end up losing so money. Finally decided to make our own EA which would give good returns every month without looking at charts for hours or worrying about account blow out. we are succeed.





Recommended Rules:

Use Raw spread account ( We recommend exness) Spread could be cause problems in closing order since it is a scalper. Minimum Deposit $500 ( Medium Risk) Recommended $1000 (Low Risk) 1:500-1:1000 Leverage Daily Target Should be limited as we Recommend. Run it on VPS for better results. All the settings will be integrated in EA. Time Frame: M15,

SETTINGS:

Lot Size : 0.01

Take Profit : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 ) it depends on broker

Stoploss : 2000. ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 200 )

Buy Threshold : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 )

Gap between orders : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 )

Maximum Lot size : 1.5

Multiply Lot size : 1.5

Max Spread: 200

Trailing Stoploss : 50

Daily Profit 10 or 15



