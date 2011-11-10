Using MetaTrader 5 as a Signal Provider for MetaTrader 4

Introduction

There has been multiple reasons for me, why I have chosen to write this article and to investigate if it's doable.

First, MetaTrader 5 has been out and available for a long time, but we all are still waiting for our favourite brokers to allow us trade in real. Some has made strategies by using MQL5 and have a good performance, and want to run them on real accounts now. Others, maybe, likes how trading is organised and wants to trade manually, but by using MetaTrader 5, instead of MetaTrader 4.

Second reason, during the Automated Trading Championship everyone has been thinking about following leaders in their own real accounts. Some has created their own way of following the trades, but some are still searching how to do it, how to get results as close as possible to traders in championship, how to apply the same money management.

Third, some people have good strategies and they want to provide their trading signals not only to themselves, but also to their friends or others. They need possibility to accept multiple connections without loosing performance and distribute signals real time.

These are the questions which have been in my mind all the time and I will try to find a solution which would cover these requirements.





1. How to follow MQL5 championship activities?

Lately I have found multiple articles in MQL5.community which was in my knowledge level and made me think that I could build it. I will also tell to you that I have been using application which was following activities in championship homepage and was trading in my real account (luckily, with profit). Problem was - data is updated each 5 minutes and you can miss the right moment to open and close.

From championship forum I understood that there are other people which is doing the same thing, and it's not effective and also it gives huge traffic for championship homepage and organisers might not like it. So, is there a solution? I looked at all solutions and I liked the possibility to access every participant's account in 'investor' (trading disabled) mode through MetaTrader 5.



Can we use it to receive information of every trade activity in real time and to transfer it in real time? To find it, I created Expert Advisor and tried to run it on account which had only 'investor' mode access. For my surprise, it was possible to attach it and also, it was possible to get information about Positions, Orders and Deals - those where doors to possible solution!

2. What to follow - Positions, Orders or Deals?

If we are about to transfer information from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4, then we need to take in consideration all order types which are possible in MetaTrader 4. Also, when we follow, we want to know about every action performed in account related to trading, therefore 'Positions' will not give us full information unless we compare status of 'Positions' on every tick or second.



Therefore, it would be better to follow 'Orders' or 'Deals'.

I started to looks at Orders:



I liked that they are executed before 'Deal' is and also they contain information about pending (limit) orders, but they lacking one important thing compared to 'Deals' - entry type (ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY):

DEAL_ENTRY_TYPE helps to understand what happened in traders account while 'Orders' require calculation in parallel. The best would be to merge 'Deals' with 'Orders', then we could have pending orders and also follow every action in trade account. Since price movements differs between different broker companies, then pending orders could actually lead to mistakes and incorrect results.

In case if we follow 'Deals' only, we will still execute pending orders, but with small delay (up to network connection). Between speed(pending orders) and performance(deals) I choosed to go for performance('Deals').

3. How to provide 'signals'?

There have been different articles and discussions how to communicate and transfer data from MetaTrader 5 to other applications and computers. Since I want other clients to be able to connect to us and they most likely will be located on other computers, then I choose TCP socket connection.



Since MQL5 does not allow to do it with API functions, then we need to use external library. There are multiple articles about involving "WinInet.dll" library (e.g. "Using WinInet.dll for Data Exchange between Terminals via the Internet" and other) but none of them really satisfy our needs.



Since I'm a little bit familiar with C#, then I decided to create my own library. For this, I used article "Exposing C# code to MQL5 using unmanaged exports" to help me out with compatibility issues. I created server with very simple interface and possibility to accept up to 500 clients in the same time (requires .NET framework 3.5 or later in your PC. Already installed in most of computers. "Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5").

#import "SocketServer.dll" string About(); int SendToAll( string msg); bool Stop(); bool StartListen( int port); string ReadLogLine(); #import

Server itself is running in background on separate threads and will not block or slow down work of MetaTrader 5 or your strategy, no matter how many clients will be connected.

C# source code:

internal static void WaitForClients() { if (server != null ) { Debug( "Cant start lisening! Server not disposed." ); return ; } try { IPEndPoint localEndPoint = new IPEndPoint(IPAddress.Any, iPort); server = new Socket(AddressFamily.InterNetwork, SocketType.Stream, ProtocolType.Tcp); server.Bind(localEndPoint); server.Listen( 500 ); isServerClosed = false ; isServerClosedOrClosing = false ; while (!isServerClosedOrClosing) { allDone.Reset(); server.BeginAccept( new AsyncCallback(AcceptCallback), server); allDone.WaitOne(); } } catch (ThreadAbortException) { } catch (Exception e) { Debug( "WaitForClients() Error: " + e.Message); } finally { if (server != null ) { server.Close(); server = null ; } isServerClosed = true ; isServerClosedOrClosing = true ; } } internal static void AcceptCallback(IAsyncResult ar) { try { allDone.Set(); if (isServerClosedOrClosing) return ; Socket listener = (Socket)ar.AsyncState; Socket client = listener.EndAccept(ar); if (clients != null ) { lock (clients) { Array.Resize( ref clients, clients.Length + 1 ); clients[clients.Length - 1 ].socket = client; clients[clients.Length - 1 ].ip = client.RemoteEndPoint.ToString(); clients[clients.Length - 1 ].alive = true ; } Debug( "Client connected: " + clients[clients.Length - 1 ].ip); } } catch (Exception ex) { Debug( "AcceptCallback() Error: " + ex.Message); } }

To find out more about Asynchronous Server Sockets in C# I recommend you to read Microsoft MSDN or some articles which you can find with Google.





4. How to collect 'signals'?

On MetaTrader 4 we would like to receive information all the time and not only when new tick is generated, therefore we create 'Script' for it, instead of Expert Advisor. Also, we need to be able to open socket connection with our signal provider - MetaTrader 5.



For this I choose to get help from MQL4 codebase: "https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9296". There I found quite good include file (WinSock.mqh) which allows to work with sockets in very simple way. Even some people has been complaining about stability, I found it good enough for my purpose and haven't experienced any problems during my testing.

#include <winsock.mqh>





5. Data processing

Now we have our concept and all we need to do is to make sure deals are processed and transferred one by one to all clients in format which they can understand and execute.

5.1. Server side

As we clarified, it will be Expert Advisor but it does not care about currency on which it has been added.

During start-up it will also start listening thread which will be waiting for incoming connections:

int OnInit () { string str= "" ; Print (UTF8_to_ASCII(About())); Print ( "Starting server on port " ,InpPort, "..." ); if (!StartListen(InpPort)) { PrintLogs(); Print ( "OnInit() - FAILED" ); return - 1 ; }

In this version, Expert Advisor will not care about connected clients. Every time there is a trade - it will send notification to all clients, even there are none. Since we need to know only about trades then we will use function OnTrade() and will remove OnTick(). In this function we look at latest history and decide if this is a deal we need to inform about or not.



See my comments in code to understand it better:

void OnTrade () { datetime dtStart= TimeCurrent ()- 60 * 60 * 24 ; datetime dtEnd= TimeCurrent ()+ 60 * 60 * 24 ; if ( HistorySelect (dtStart,dtEnd)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< HistoryDealsTotal ();i++) { ulong ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY )!= DEAL_ENTRY_STATE ) { if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME )>g_dtLastDealTime) { if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY )== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { vUpdateEnabledSymbols(); } else if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY )== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { vEnableSymbol( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )); } if (bIsThisSymbolEnabled( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ))) { int cnt=SendToAll(sBuildDealString(ticket)); if (cnt< 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to send new deals!" ); } else { g_dtLastDealTime=( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); } } else { g_dtLastDealTime=( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); } } } } } }

As you noticed, when there is new deal found, we call function BuildDealString() to prepare data for transfer. All data are transferred in text format and each deal starts with '<' and ends with '>'.

This will help us to separate multiple deals since it is possible to receive more than one deal at the time due to TCP/IP protocol.

string sBuildDealString( ulong ticket) { string deal= "" ; double volume= 0 ; bool bFirstInOut= true ; if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY )== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if ( PositionSelect ( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ))) { volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } else { Print ( "Failed to get volume!" ); } } else { volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); } int iDealEntry=( int ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); if (iDealEntry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && ! PositionSelect ( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ))) { iDealEntry=DEAL_ENTRY_OUTALL; } StringConcatenate (deal, "<" , AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), ";" , HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ), ";" , Type2String(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )), ";" , Entry2String(iDealEntry), ";" , DoubleToString (volume, 2 ), ";" , DoubleToString ( HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ), ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ), SYMBOL_DIGITS )), ">" ); Print ( "DEAL:" ,deal); return deal; }

When looking at code, you might be surprised about new DEAL_ENTRY type - DEAL_ENTRY_OUTALL. It is created by me and you will understand more about it when I will explain about volume handling in MetaTrader 4 side.

One more thing which might be interesting is OnTimer() function. During initialization I call EventSetTimer(1) to get OnTimer() call every second. Inside if that function is one line which prints out information (logs) from server library:

void OnTimer () { PrintLogs(); }

Call this function (PrintLogs) after every function which you execute from server library, to print out status and error information.

In server side you will also find an input parameter StartupType:

enum ENUM_STARTUP_TYPE { STARTUP_TYPE_CLEAR, STARTUP_TYPE_CONTINUE }; input ENUM_STARTUP_TYPE InpStartupType=STARTUP_TYPE_CONTINUE;

This is added do to fact that signal provider can be added on account which already have opened positions (e.g if following championship) and therefore information about them might be misleading on client side. By this parameter you can choose, if you want to receive information from existing trades or only from newly opened positions.



It is also important if you apply to account for first time or you reapply for account on which you have been running it before and you have just restarted your PC, program or made a modification in your code.





5.2. Client

On client side we have script which is looping in socket receive function for infinity (recv). Since this function in 'blocking' then script is locked for the time till something is received from server, so no worries about processor time.

while (! IsStopped ()) { Print ( "Client: Waiting for DEAL..." ); ArrayInitialize (iBuffer, 0 ); iRetVal=recv(iSocketHandle,iBuffer, ArraySize (iBuffer)<< 2 , 0 ); if (iRetVal> 0 ) { string sRawData=struct2str(iBuffer,iRetVal<< 18 ); Print ( "Received(" +iRetVal+ "): " +sRawData);

This causes a problem to stop the client. When you will click "Remove Script", script will not be removed. You need to click it twice and then script will be removed by time-out. This could be fixed if time-out for receive function could be applied, but since I'm using sample already available in Codebase then I will leave it for original author.

Once data are received we do splitting and verification before deal is processed in real account:

string arrDeals[]; int iDealsReceived=Split(sRawData, "<" , 10 ,arrDeals); Print ( "Found " ,iDealsReceived, " deal orders." ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<iDealsReceived;j++) { string arrValues[]; int iValuesInDeal=Split(arrDeals[j], ";" , 10 ,arrValues); if (iValuesInDeal== 6 ) { if (ProcessOrderRaw(arrValues[ 0 ],arrValues[ 1 ],arrValues[ 2 ], arrValues[ 3 ],arrValues[ 4 ], StringSubstr (arrValues[ 5 ], 0 , StringLen (arrValues[ 5 ])- 1 ))) { Print ( "Processing of order done sucessfully." ); } else { Print ( "Processing of order failed:\"" ,arrDeals[j], "\"" ); } } else { Print ( "Invalid order received:\"" ,arrDeals[j], "\"" ); if (j==iDealsReceived- 1 ) { sLeftOver=arrDeals[j]; } } }

bool ProcessOrderRaw( string saccount, string ssymbol, string stype, string sentry, string svolume, string sprice) { saccount= Trim(saccount); ssymbol = Trim(ssymbol); stype=Trim(stype); sentry=Trim(sentry); svolume= Trim(svolume); sprice = Trim(sprice); if (!ValidateAccountNumber(saccount)){ Print ( "Invalid account:" ,saccount); return ( false );} if (!ValidateSymbol(ssymbol)){ Print ( "Invalid symbol:" ,ssymbol); return ( false );} if (!ValidateType(stype)){ Print ( "Invalid type:" ,stype); return ( false );} if (!ValidateEntry(sentry)){ Print ( "Invalid entry:" ,sentry); return ( false );} if (!ValidateVolume(svolume)){ Print ( "Invalid volume:" ,svolume); return ( false );} if (!ValidatePrice(sprice)){ Print ( "Invalid price:" ,sprice); return ( false );} int account=StrToInteger(saccount); string symbol=ssymbol; int type=String2Type(stype); int entry=String2Entry(sentry); double volume= GetLotSize(StrToDouble(svolume),symbol); double price = NormalizeDouble (StrToDouble(sprice),( int )MarketInfo(ssymbol,MODE_DIGITS)); Print ( "DEAL[" ,account, "|" ,symbol, "|" ,Type2String(type), "|" , Entry2String(entry), "|" ,volume, "|" ,price, "]" ); ProcessOrder(account,symbol,type,entry,volume,price); return ( true ); }

Since, not everyone have 10 000$ on their account, then recalculation of Lot size is done on client side by function GetLotSize(). Strategy running on server side can also imply money management and therefore we need to do the same on client side.



I offer you "Lot mapping" - user of client can specify its lot size preferences (min and max) and then Client Script will do the mapping for you:

extern string _1 = "--- LOT MAPPING ---" ; extern double InpMinLocalLotSize = 0.01 ; extern double InpMaxLocalLotSize = 1.00 ; extern double InpMinRemoteLotSize = 0.01 ; extern double InpMaxRemoteLotSize = 15.00 ;

double GetLotSize( string remote_lots, string symbol) { double dRemoteLots = StrToDouble(remote_lots); double dLocalLotDifference = InpMaxLocalLotSize - InpMinLocalLotSize; double dRemoteLotDifference = InpMaxRemoteLotSize - InpMinRemoteLotSize; double dLots = dLocalLotDifference * (dRemoteLots / dRemoteLotDifference); double dMinLotSize = MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_MINLOT); if (dLots<dMinLotSize) dLots=dMinLotSize; return ( NormalizeDouble (dLots,InpVolumePrecision)); }

Client side supports 4 and 5 digit brokers and it also has 'regular-lot' (0.1) and 'mini-lot' (0.01) support. For this reason I needed to create new DEAL_ENTRY type - DEAL_OUTALL.



Since client side is doing mapping, there can be some situation when small lot size leaves unclosed.

void ProcessOrder( int account, string symbol, int type, int entry, double volume, double price) { if (entry==OP_IN) { DealIN(symbol,type,volume,price, 0 , 0 ,account); } else if (entry==OP_OUT) { DealOUT(symbol, type, volume, price, 0 , 0 ,account); } else if (entry==OP_INOUT) { DealOUT_ALL(symbol, type, account); DealIN(symbol,type,volume,price, 0 , 0 ,account); } else if (entry==OP_OUTALL) { DealOUT_ALL(symbol, type, account); } }

5.3. MetaTrader 5 Positions vs MetaTrader 4 Orders

During implementation, I found another problem - in MetaTrader 5 there is always only one position for each symbol while in MetaTrader 4 it's handled in totally different way. To get as close as possible, each new deal with the same entry and symbol, I cover by opening multiple orders on MetaTrader 4 side.

Each new 'IN' deal is a new order and when there is an 'OUT' deal, I implemented functionality which performs 3 step closing:



Go through all open orders and close the one which match requested size, if none, then

Go through all open orders and close those which are smaller than requested OUT volume size, if something is still left, then Close order which size is bigger than requested size and open new order with size which should be left unclosed. In normal cases, third step should never be performed. Created for protection purposes.

void DealOUT( string symbol, int cmd, double volume, double price, double stoploss, double takeprofit, int account) { int type = - 1 ; int i= 0 ; if (cmd==OP_SELL) type = OP_BUY; else if (cmd==OP_BUY) type = OP_SELL; string comment = "OUT." +Type2String(cmd); for (i= 0 ;i< OrdersTotal ();i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if (OrderMagicNumber()==account) { if (OrderSymbol()==symbol) { if (OrderType()==type) { if (OrderLots()==volume) { if (OrderProfit()> 0 ) { if (CloseOneOrder(OrderTicket(), symbol, type, volume)) { Print ( "Order with exact volume and profit>0 found and executed." ); return ; } } } } } } } } for (i= 0 ;i< OrdersTotal ();i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if (OrderMagicNumber()==account) { if (OrderSymbol()==symbol) { if (OrderType()==type) { if (OrderLots()==volume) { if (CloseOneOrder(OrderTicket(), symbol, type, volume)) { Print ( "Order with exact volume found and executed." ); return ; } } } } } } } double volume_to_clear = volume; int limit = OrdersTotal (); for (i= 0 ;i<limit;i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if (OrderMagicNumber()==account) { if (OrderSymbol()==symbol) { if (OrderType()==type) { if (OrderLots()<=volume_to_clear) { if (OrderProfit()> 0 ) { if (CloseOneOrder(OrderTicket(), symbol, type, OrderLots())) { Print ( "Order with smaller volume and profit>0 found and executed." ); volume_to_clear-=OrderLots(); if (volume_to_clear== 0 ) { Print ( "All necessary volume is closed." ); return ; } limit = OrdersTotal (); i = - 1 ; } } } } } } } } limit = OrdersTotal (); for (i= 0 ;i<limit;i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if (OrderMagicNumber()==account) { if (OrderSymbol()==symbol) { if (OrderType()==type) { if (OrderLots()<=volume_to_clear) { if (CloseOneOrder(OrderTicket(), symbol, type, OrderLots())) { Print ( "Order with smaller volume found and executed." ); volume_to_clear-=OrderLots(); if (volume_to_clear== 0 ) { Print ( "All necessary volume is closed." ); return ; } limit = OrdersTotal (); i = - 1 ; } } } } } } } for (i= 0 ;i< OrdersTotal ();i++) { if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if (OrderMagicNumber()==account) { if (OrderSymbol()==symbol) { if (OrderType()==type) { if (OrderLots()>=volume_to_clear) { if (CloseOneOrder(OrderTicket(), symbol, type, OrderLots())) { Print ( "Order with smaller volume found and executed." ); volume_to_clear-=OrderLots(); if (volume_to_clear< 0 ) { DealIN(symbol,type,volume_to_clear,price,OrderStopLoss(),OrderTakeProfit(),account); } else if (volume_to_clear== 0 ) { Print ( "All necessary volume is closed." ); return ; } } } } } } } } if (volume_to_clear!= 0 ) { Print ( "Some volume left unclosed: " ,volume_to_clear); } }

Conclusion

Files made and attached here can definitely be improved with better client server protocol, smarter communication and better execution, but my task was to verify if it is possible, and to build it with acceptable quality, so everyone could use it for their private needs.

It works good enough to follow your own strategies and strategies for all participants in MQL5 Championship. Performance and possibilities which are provided by MQL4 and MQL5 are good enough to even take it in professional and commercial way. I believe it is possible to make a very good signal provider for all MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 clients by just using your private computer and your own strategy.

I would like to see people to improving code which I have provided here and to come back with opinions and recommendations. I will also try to answer your questions in case if you will have any. Parallel, I'm running test where I follow my favourite championship participants. Now it has been running good for a week. If I will find any problems then I will provide you with updates.

Tsaktuo