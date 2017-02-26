New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel
When will be possibile to test ex4 on metatrader 5?
I don't think they have any plans to implement this. The only chance of this happening is if the Market refuses to move from MT4 to MT5 in 3/5 years time.
Microsoft finally have emulators to run X86 apps on ARM chips, but it took a complete fail of their Phone and tablet businesses before they delivered a solution, and they waited over 5 years too.
Since Metaquotes currently have the largest market share and don't have competitors like Android and iOS I suspect they won't need to implement MT4 emulation on MT5.
But no one can stop you dreaming
I don't think they have any plans to implement this. The only chance of this happening is if the Market refuses to move from MT4 to MT5 in 3/5 years time.
Microsoft finally have emulators to run X86 apps on ARM chips, but it took a complete fail of their Phone and tablet businesses before they delivered a solution, and they waited over 5 years too.
Since Metaquotes currently have the largest market share and don't have competitors like Android and iOS I suspect they won't need to implement MT4 emulation on MT5.
But no one can stop you dreaming
they have announced this feature one year ago when mt5 supported hedging
They never announced such feature.
But you have to admit, it does make a great rumour
Did you hear they are talking about MT6 for 2018 ?
Yeah for sure.
Did you hear they are talking about MT6 for 2018 ?
Try to disable date and price scale of the chart object either via the object properties dialog
or through 'ObjectSetInteger' commands, both will not work.
Problem was not fixed in 1545.
Is it reported to ServiceDesk ?
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on February 17, 2017. The update will feature the following changes:
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.