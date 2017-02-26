New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel

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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on February 17, 2017. The update will feature the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Fast switch between the 'Toolbox' and 'Strategy Tester' windows.



  2. Terminal: New option allows editing prices and volumes of orders using the mouse wheel:




  3. Terminal: Now, when you go to download mobile terminals, the list of your trade servers is remembered. Then, when you install MetaTrader on your iPhone or Android device, a ready list of servers will be shown to you. You can quickly connect to your existing trading accounts. The server of the currently connected account will be displayed first in the mobile terminal.




  4. Terminal: Significantly reduced load on the terminal, created by invisible (minimized) charts and objects.
  5. Terminal: Fixed occasional incorrect triggering of trailing stop levels.
  6. Terminal: Fixed filtering of trades by symbol in the account trading history.
  7. Terminal: Fixed display of the 'Type' field in the history of positions.
  8. Terminal: Fixed presentation of the trading history in the form of positions.
  9. MQL5: Fixed display of custom indicators whose drawing type is DRAW_COLOR_LINE, DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG and DRAW_COLOR_SECTION, in case CLR_NONE is used for the color.
  10. MQL5: Fixed template typing using a constant pointer.
  11. MQL5: Fixed control of access to private and protected class members.
  12. Tester: Fixed activation of limit orders on Exchange instruments, when the order trigger price is worse than the current market (the Buy price is higher than or the Sell price is lower than the market price).
  13. Tester: Removed restriction connected with testing of custom indicators having more than 64 input parameters.
  14. Tester: Added UI translation into Hindi.
  15. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
When will be possibile to test ex4 on metatrader 5?
 
tecnofinanza:
When will be possibile to test ex4 on metatrader 5?

I don't think they have any plans to implement this. The only chance of this happening is if the Market refuses to move from MT4 to MT5 in 3/5 years time.

Microsoft finally have emulators to run X86 apps on ARM chips, but it took a complete fail of their Phone and tablet businesses before they delivered a solution, and they waited over 5 years too.

Since Metaquotes currently have the largest market share and don't have competitors like Android and iOS I suspect they won't need to implement MT4 emulation on MT5.

But no one can stop you dreaming

 
James Cater:

I don't think they have any plans to implement this. The only chance of this happening is if the Market refuses to move from MT4 to MT5 in 3/5 years time.

Microsoft finally have emulators to run X86 apps on ARM chips, but it took a complete fail of their Phone and tablet businesses before they delivered a solution, and they waited over 5 years too.

Since Metaquotes currently have the largest market share and don't have competitors like Android and iOS I suspect they won't need to implement MT4 emulation on MT5.

But no one can stop you dreaming

they have announced this feature one year ago when mt5 supported hedging
 
tecnofinanza:
they have announced this feature one year ago when mt5 supported hedging
They never announced such feature.
 
Alain Verleyen:
They never announced such feature.
But you have to admit, it does make a great rumour 
 
honest_knave:
But you have to admit, it does make a great rumour 
Yeah for sure.

Did you hear they are talking about MT6 for 2018 ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yeah for sure.

Did you hear they are talking about MT6 for 2018 ?
Isn't that the version that will be backwards-compatible with MQL4?
 
Create a chart object on a chart that shows date and price scale.
Try to disable date and price scale of the chart object either via the object properties dialog
or through 'ObjectSetInteger' commands, both will not work.
Problem was not fixed in 1545.
 
timkrug:
Problem was not fixed in 1545.
Is it reported to ServiceDesk ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Is it reported to ServiceDesk ?
No.
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