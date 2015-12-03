Updated MetaTrader 4 Web platform: support for technical indicators and 9 new languages
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The developments on expanding the web platform features are in full swing. Our immediate and most important objective is to provide web traders with technical analysis tools. To address this task, we have started adding technical indicators into the web platform.
We have completely revised the chart display model making it possible to apply multiple indicators simultaneously. The indicators can be displayed in a selected symbol window, as well as in a separate one. The ability to configure the indicator parameters has also been implemented. At the moment, our developers and QA specialists are thoroughly testing all the features to ensure stable operation of analytical tools.
The Moving Average trend indicator is already available in test mode — and this is just the beginning. MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) oscillator is to become the second tool to be implemented, so that it is possible to assess the operation of indicators working in a separate window. Further on, we will gradually add other technical indicators as all necessary preparations have already been made. Thus, web traders will be able to use a similar set of technical tools for quotes analysis as the ones in the MetaTrader 4/5 desktop versions.
Additional new features include:
Stay tuned! The new batch of technical indicators is to be added soon.