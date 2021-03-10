Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know ! - page 2

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BigShades:
Seems to be the same log?
You are shown the same file twice. After you run the Terminal file 20150811.log should change ("modification date").
 
Okay, here we go
Files:
20150812.log  1 kb
 
BigShades:
Okay, here we go

Seems it's bed time. lol

I sent you a PM 3 hours ago and you didn't answer.

 
Sorry mate, first time ive used this forum, no idea you had even sent one.
 

Hi,

After upgrading to Windows 10 I can't seem to use the cloud network for backtesting.

The strategy tester agent manager is allowed through the firewall.

Any ideas?


Thanx

Gary

 
Hi all, please note an other serious issue, while updating Windows 10 with KB3124200, it's like installing a new OS. After that I have to activate all products from Market...again.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Hi all, please note an other serious issue, while updating Windows 10 with KB3124200, it's like installing a new OS. After that I have to activate all products from Market...again.
Well that kinda sucks! Maybe time to lock products to hardware rather than the OS??
 
Stuart Browne:
Well that kinda sucks! Maybe time to lock products to hardware rather than the OS??

Totally agree. Yeah, I have 2 computers, I bought a product with 7 activations, remain 2 only . This system is not good.

Here is my proposal.

 

I've just tested the Windows 10 anniversary update (Windows 10, version 1607, released July/August 2016).

Sadly it appears as a new operating system to MetaTrader so all MT4 product activations are lost !

It's one thing to loose activations for a full windows operating change e.g. Windows 7 => Windows 10, but this should never happen for an incremental update / service pack

Not good. I suspect there will be a bit of a riot about this.

 
James Cater:

I've just tested the Windows 10 anniversary update (Windows 10, version 1607, released July/August 2016).

Sadly it appears as a new operating system to MetaTrader so all MT4 product activations are lost !

It's one thing to loose activations for a full windows operating change e.g. Windows 7 => Windows 10, but this should never happen for an incremental update / service pack

Not good. I suspect there will be a bit of a riot about this.

...not only that in my case, i can't use any expert at the moment  (dragging on chart without a result).

Thanks god i have made a image before upgrade, so be warned and carefull with anniversary update! 

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