Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know ! - page 2
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Seems to be the same log?
Okay, here we go
Seems it's bed time. lol
I sent you a PM 3 hours ago and you didn't answer.
Hi,
After upgrading to Windows 10 I can't seem to use the cloud network for backtesting.
The strategy tester agent manager is allowed through the firewall.
Any ideas?
Thanx
Gary
Hi all, please note an other serious issue, while updating Windows 10 with KB3124200, it's like installing a new OS. After that I have to activate all products from Market...again.
Well that kinda sucks! Maybe time to lock products to hardware rather than the OS??
Totally agree. Yeah, I have 2 computers, I bought a product with 7 activations, remain 2 only . This system is not good.
Here is my proposal.
I've just tested the Windows 10 anniversary update (Windows 10, version 1607, released July/August 2016).
Sadly it appears as a new operating system to MetaTrader so all MT4 product activations are lost !
It's one thing to loose activations for a full windows operating change e.g. Windows 7 => Windows 10, but this should never happen for an incremental update / service pack
Not good. I suspect there will be a bit of a riot about this.
I've just tested the Windows 10 anniversary update (Windows 10, version 1607, released July/August 2016).
Sadly it appears as a new operating system to MetaTrader so all MT4 product activations are lost !
It's one thing to loose activations for a full windows operating change e.g. Windows 7 => Windows 10, but this should never happen for an incremental update / service pack
Not good. I suspect there will be a bit of a riot about this.
...not only that in my case, i can't use any expert at the moment (dragging on chart without a result).
Thanks god i have made a image before upgrade, so be warned and carefull with anniversary update!